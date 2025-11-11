Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I couldn’t resist this 8.8%-yielding FTSE gem – here’s why

I couldn’t resist this 8.8%-yielding FTSE gem – here’s why

Harbour Energy’s yield is more than double the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 average. With earnings set to soar, I found it impossible not to add it to my portfolio.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Since I turned 50, I have shifted my FTSE portfolio towards dividend stocks rather than growth ones. The goal? To live increasingly off income and dial down the work.

With FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 prices rising, yields have generally fallen — because dividends move inversely to share prices.

But there are still standout opportunities. I think Harbour Energy (LSE: HBR) is one of these, but why?  

Terrific earnings growth potential

Perhaps the most significant factor in my buying the stock is its terrific earnings growth potential.

Growth here powers any firm’s dividends over time. It also drives rises in share price too.

A risk to Harbour Energy’s earnings is any further rise in the UK’s Energy Profits Levy. This initially stood at 25% but has risen to 38%. Including the 30% ‘Ring Fence Corporation Tax’ and the 10% ‘Supplementary Charge’, the headline UK tax rate on oil and gas firms is 78%.

But the firm is managing this. It is refocusing on international assets, such as the Zama and Kan fields in Mexico and Southern Energy LNG in Argentina.

And this pivot seems to be working superbly, with analysts forecasting 89% annual earnings growth through to 2027.

Indeed, its Q3 2025 trading and operations update released on 6 November saw revenue rise 145% to $7.6bn (£5.8bn). This mainly reflected higher production following the acquisition of most of Wintershall Dea’s upstream assets in September 2024.

The same reason underpinned the five-fold rise in 2025’s free cash flow guidance over 2024’s – to around $1bn. This can be a huge driver for growth in itself.

Dividend rising to over 9%?

Harbour Energy currently generates a dividend yield of 8.7%, reflecting 2024’s 20.2p sterling equivalent payout and the £2.32 share price.

This is more than double the FTSE 100’s current 3.1% average and the FTSE 250’s 3.5%. It is also nearly twice the present ‘risk-free rate’ (UK 10-year government bond yield) of 4.5%.

That is serious compensation for taking the risk of investing in shares over taking no risk at all.

And it may get better. Analysts forecast that Harbour’s yield will exceed 9% this year, next year, and in 2027.

How much dividend income?

My recently acquired £20,000 holding in Harbour Energy should make me £27,589 in dividends after 10 years. That is based on the present 8.7% yield and my reinvesting the payouts (‘dividend compounding’).

On the same twin basis, this would rise to £249,432 after 30 years.

My Harbour Energy holding would be worth £269,432 by then, including the initial £20,000.

And this would pay me a yearly dividend income of £23,441 by that stage!

Assuming inflation over the period, the buying power of that would be diminished from what it is today.

Nonetheless, it should still be a big boost to my UK State Pension. After all, I would like to have some fun at least when I am retired.

But there are several other high-dividend-yielding stocks I am considering too.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Harbour Energy Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Why did this hot FTSE 250 share just jump 15%?

| Alan Oscroft

This FTSE 250 stock is storming ahead after surprising the market with a nicely upgraded outlook for full-year revenue and…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Here are 3 key lessons from Warren Buffett’s farewell letter 

| Alan Oscroft

Warren Buffett has been running Berkshire Hathaway since 1965, and in that time he boosted his shareholders' wealth many times…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in a SIPP or ISA to target a second income worth £500 a week?

| Harvey Jones

Creating a second income can transform retirement, and Harvey Jones recommends building a balanced portfolio of FTSE 100 dividend stocks…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

I was a huge fan of Greggs shares, then this happened…

| Ben McPoland

After years of strong performance, Greggs shares have fallen off a cliff in 2025. But this writer thinks the FTSE…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

As the Vodafone share price jumps on H1 results, is this just the start?

| Alan Oscroft

The Vodafone share price is climbing back now the new CEO's transformation plans are bearing fruit. We've had a strong…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

This superb passive income gem now has a forecast yield of 8.1%!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 financial giant has long been a star performer in Simon Watkins’ passive income portfolio, and the forecasts…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if BP’s share price will rise or fall. It said…

| Royston Wild

Discover why ChatGPT said BP's share price might rise over the next 12 months -- and what Royston Wild thinks…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing For Beginners

How big does a FTSE 100 portfolio need to be to make £1k in monthly second income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a mix of FTSE 100 stocks for capital growth and dividend potential can help us get…

Read more »