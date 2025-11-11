I asked ChatGPT if BP’s share price will rise or fall. It said…

Member Login
Discover why ChatGPT said BP’s share price might rise over the next 12 months — and what Royston Wild thinks of the AI’s forecast.

Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
White female supervisor working at an oil rig

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If Lloyds Bank research is to be believed, a whopping 28m of us Britons use ChatGPT to influence our personal finance decisions. This includes carrying out stock market research and looking for share recommendations. Could the model tell me which direction the BP (LSE:BP.) share price will go next?

ChatGPT said…

I’m not convinced by artificial intelligence (AI) models and their ability to provide sage investing viewpoints. I’ve found its rationale behind stock picking ideas and broader personal finance recommendations to be questionable. Much of the information it bases its views on can also be hopelessly wrong.

But hey, in the interests of public service I’ve asked ChatGPT to provide a near-term forecast for BP’s shares. Who knows? It could at least provide some interesting nuggets for consideration, even if it doesn’t answer my question.

I asked it: “Will the BP share price rise or fall over the next 12 months?” Its answer was:

I lean to a modest rise rather than a sharp climb.

Good and bad

ChatGPT said that “if oil/gas prices hold up or improve and BP executes cost controls, the share price could rise by perhaps 10% to 20% over 12 months“.

It added that the FTSE 100 company “benefits from higher oil & gas prices, strong dividend yield, and scope for share buybacks if cash flows improve“.

In the interests of balance, ChatGPT also said that “there’s material risk of flat performance or even a decline if oil prices drop, or BP misses on buybacks/dividends“.

The AI added that “if these fall (due to global slowdown, regulatory risk, supply changes), the share price could drop.”

Wrong answers

On the whole, ChatGPT’s answers were hardly illuminating. Oil price risk is a severe and constant danger to energy stocks, and one that the AI didn’t really address in terms of today’s supply and demand picture.

The other information it provided was fairly standard, too, and contained nothing that market commentators and analysts haven’t been speculating on for months (if not years). But most worrying to me was the fact ChatGPT’s prediction that BP’s shares could rise 10%-20% was based on out-of-date information.

This assumed a share price rise from 444p per share today to 492p. BP’s share price actually sits around 464p, which would represent a far more modest 6% increase.

More price forecasts

I took a look at City forecasts for BP after consulting ChatGPT. The 29 analysts with ratings on the stock have attached an average price target of around 501p per share, up 8% from today’s levels.

But as you can see, analysts aren’t united in their bullishness, with some sharp share price falls also predicted:

BP share price forecast
Source: TradingView

BP’s share price could indeed surge if oil prices rise. However, there’s also a high danger of the reverse scenario transpiring as both OPEC+ nations and other countries ramp up crude production. With the Footsie company also scaling back its green energy ambitions, it’s far too risky for me as the transition towards renewables and nuclear heats up.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

