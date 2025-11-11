Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » How much do you need in a SIPP or ISA to target a second income worth £500 a week?

How much do you need in a SIPP or ISA to target a second income worth £500 a week?

Creating a second income can transform retirement, and Harvey Jones recommends building a balanced portfolio of FTSE 100 dividend stocks like this one.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Aiming for a second income is what first got me interested in dividend investing. Now I do this both through a Stocks and Shares ISA and a Self-Invested Personal Pensions (SIPP). Both investment wrappers are a brilliant way of generating a regular passive income, tax-efficiently.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

The idea’s simple. Build a portfolio of income-producing shares, reinvest the payouts while working, then let the dividends flow as income after retirement. But how much do investors need to generate a meaningful income of, say, £500 a week, which works out as £26,000 a year?

Investing for retirement

Yield’s the key here. The FTSE 100 currently yields around 3.25%. I prefer to target something a little higher from a portfolio of carefully selected UK blue-chips.

With a 5% yield, an investor would need £520,000 to hit that second income target. If they could increase the yield to 6%, they’d generate the same income from £430,000.

That sounds daunting, but it’s doable given time. An investor who put away £350 a month would hit that target in 30 years, assuming annual average growth of 7%. If they increase their investment every year, to keep up with inflation, they’d get their faster.

Land Securities Group has a high yield

One share I keep an eye on is Land Securities Group (LSE: LAND). It offers a trailing dividend yield of 6.3% today, well above the 3.25% offered across the wider FTSE 100. Its share price has been bumpy, unfortunately. It’s climbed a modest 9% over 12 months and around 20% across five years. Add in dividends, and the overall return is steady, just not spectacular. That could soon change though.

Landsec owns offices, shopping centres and retail parks, and shifts in the way we live and work have taken their toll. Working from home has threatened office demand, and the switch to online shopping has hit some shopping centre footfall. The cost-of-living crisis hasn’t helped either, while higher inflation has driven up the cost of debt. These issues could drag on.

Yet its board’s taking control. In its latest update on 23 September, Landsec highlighted strong progress, with £644m of older or lower-return assets sold since March and fresh investment planned for retail sites. Management expects like-for-like net rental income to rise 3% to 4% this year, with earnings per share growing 2% to 4%.

FTSE 100 diversification

Interest rates are expected to fall as inflation cools, and that could help Landsec in two ways. The yield will look more appealing in a lower-rate world, and falling borrowing costs should support profits. The shares trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, which looks reasonable for a real estate investment trust (REIT).

These must return most rental profits to shareholders as dividends, which can make them attractive income candidates for those who understand the model.

I think investors might consider buying, but only as part of a balanced portfolio. The FTSE 100 is packed with top income stocks today, and there are others I would look at first. The key is to start investing early and stick with it. With the right approach, that second income can become a reality.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Land Securities Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

I was a huge fan of Greggs shares, then this happened…

| Ben McPoland

After years of strong performance, Greggs shares have fallen off a cliff in 2025. But this writer thinks the FTSE…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

I couldn’t resist this 8.8%-yielding FTSE gem – here’s why

| Simon Watkins

Harbour Energy’s yield is more than double the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 average. With earnings set to soar, I…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

This superb passive income gem now has a forecast yield of 8.1%!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 financial giant has long been a star performer in Simon Watkins’ passive income portfolio, and the forecasts…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the best FTSE 100 passive income portfolio. It said…

| Alan Oscroft

Can artificial intelligence really build me a five-stock income portfolio from companies on the FTSE 100? Let's give it a…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
US Stock

Down 9.5% in 5 days, at what point should I think of buying the Nvidia stock dip?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith mulls over when he should consider pushing the button to buy some Nvidia stock after a recent sharp…

Read more »

Female Tesco employee holding produce crate
Investing Articles

My Tesco shares are near an all-time high — here’s why I’m still buying more

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley explains why he plans to keep buying more Tesco shares even as they trade near record highs. And…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

9%+ yields! These high-payout income shares look too good to be true

| Mark Hartley

High yields are the goal when it comes to passive income shares, but not all are reliable. Mark Hartley considers…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Dividend Shares

Can Unilever shares break their 5-year curse?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Bad news for British investors: Unilever shares have gone nowhere for the past five years. However, their dividend yield looks…

Read more »