Here are 3 key lessons from Warren Buffett's farewell letter 

Here are 3 key lessons from Warren Buffett’s farewell letter 

Warren Buffett has been running Berkshire Hathaway since 1965, and in that time he boosted his shareholders’ wealth many times over.

Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett posted his farewell letter to shareholders on 10 November, ahead of his retirement as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) at the end of the year.

Buffett took control of the company in 1965. Between then and 2024, the S&P 500 grew by 39.054% with dividends included. But Berkshire Hathaway’s total gain hit 5,502,284%. Yes, more than five million percent.

He’s leaving the company in great shape for successor Greg Abel. Berkshire’s latest quarterly report revealed a cash pile of $380bn. Buffett isn’t impatient when it comes to finding something to buy.

I’ve picked three key lessons from the letter, spurred by three choice quotes.

Expect bad years

Our stock price will move capriciously, occasionally falling 50% or so as has happened three times in 60 years under present management.

It’s scary when a stock you hold suffers a big dip, isn’t it? I’m not as old as Warren Buffett and I didn’t start as early. But I’ve taken a few painful falls. Were you holding any bank shares when the financial crisis hit in 2008? I was, but thankfully only one.

Share price falls will happen, and we have to expect them and deal with them. There are two main ways. One is through diversification to spread the risk. And the other is through time.

Berkshire stock fell 32% in that bank crunch year. But it regained the losses and more in just four years.

Seek top managers

I would like to keep a significant amount of ‘A’ shares until Berkshire shareholders develop the comfort with Greg that Charlie [Munger] and I long enjoyed.

Buffett identified Greg Abel as Berkshire’s next CEO some time ago, and says Abel understands many of the company’s businesses better than he himself does. That includes knowing the insurance business better than many insurance executives.

Still, he’s not expecting a rocky handover period, telling us: “That level of confidence shouldn’t take long.” He added that Berkshire should only need five or six CEOs over the next century, provided it avoids “those whose goal is to retire at 65, to become look-at-me rich or to initiate a dynasty.

You’ll make mistakes

Don’t beat yourself up over past mistakes – learn at least a little from them and move on. It is never too late to improve. Get the right heroes and copy them.

Buffett speaks of Alfred Nobel, whose own obituary was allegedly published accidentally when he was still alive: “He was horrified at what he read and realized he should change his behavior.”

Every mistake we make is a mistake we won’t make again, right?

And one from me

Speaking of learning from mistakes and finding the right heroes, I want to offer one recommendation of my own. Over the years, I’ve read every one of Buffett’s famous annual letters to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders.

They’re available for free at the company web site, and I urge everyone to read them too. Just one a day, and you should get there by the time the great man retires.

I can’t guarantee it’ll make you a better investor, but my confidence is high.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

