Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » US Stock » Down 9.5% in 5 days, at what point should I think of buying the Nvidia stock dip?

Down 9.5% in 5 days, at what point should I think of buying the Nvidia stock dip?

Jon Smith mulls over when he should consider pushing the button to buy some Nvidia stock after a recent sharp correction for the firm.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It has been a rough few days for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock. After recently celebrating fresh record highs and a whopping $5trn market-cap, the share price has corrected lower. Some investors (myself included) have been waiting for a dip to buy.

Here’s my take on whether now’s the time to jump or not.

Reasons for the fall

Before we proceed, it’s essential to understand why the stock’s fallen sharply. This can then help me gauge if it’s a serious issue or not. One factor is the broader market sell-off we’ve seen over the same time period.

The Nasdaq ‘s down 4% in the last week, based on concerns about whether the market is overvalued. Some are worried that tech and AI-related companies are forming a bubble, given the size of the rally in those stocks this year. Nvidia’s seen as the poster child for the AI movement so, logically, it got caught up in this fear.

Another reason is what some are referring to as valuation fatigue. Nvidia’s been an exceptional performer in the market over recent years. It’s up almost 30% over the past year, despite having the highest market-cap globally.

With a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, it becomes harder to justify buying, as the room for further gains becomes more limited. Therefore, I think some investors decided to sell and bank the profit, and you can’t blame them for doing so.

Assessing the next move

Although a fall of almost 10% in a week is significant, it only returns the share price to the same levels as late October. So it’s not like I’m able to buy the stock at multi-month lows right now.

Looking ahead, quarterly results are due out next week. This promises to be a key event for the share price, one that will likely dictate the stock’s trend through to the end of the year.

So when I put these two factors together, I think I’ll wait until after the results come out before deciding whether to buy or not. I never like buying a stock just before results come out, as I’m flying blind. For Nvidia, if the fall had been more significant, I might have considered breaking my rule, but it’s not big enough.

However, if the results underwhelm and we see another fall of 10%, or greater, that’s when I think it’s worth adding to my portfolio.

The future remains bright

Although the valuation remains a concern, I maintain a positive long-term view of the company. The fundamentals for Nvidia remain strong, as demand for AI and data-centre infrastructure is still large and expected to grow. I’m still keen to get involved, but given the wider surge in the share price of late (despite the most recent correction), I want to ensure I’m buying at a more sensible valuation. I think investors can consider taking the same view.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on US Stock

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Here are 3 key lessons from Warren Buffett’s farewell letter 

| Alan Oscroft

Warren Buffett has been running Berkshire Hathaway since 1965, and in that time he boosted his shareholders' wealth many times…

Read more »

Business man pointing at 'Sell' sign
US Stock

I was a huge fan of Palantir… then this happened

| Stephen Wright

Palantir trades at the highest price-to-sales multiple in the S&P 500. But suddenly the price isn’t the thing putting Stephen…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

$8.5trn? What Elon’s new deal really means for investors and Tesla stock

| Stephen Wright

The CEO’s new compensation plan means Tesla stock could be set for some big gains if everything goes to plan…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

If a 50-year-old put £500 a month in S&P 500 shares, here’s what they could have by retirement

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

By consistently drip-feeding money into S&P 500 stocks, investors can aim to build phenomenal retirement wealth. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Hunting cheap AI shares to buy? Consider these 2 promising start-ups

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley details why he believes investors keen on the AI boom may want to consider these two shares to…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
US Stock

Warren Buffett’s firm has been dumping stocks – is this what he sees coming?

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett’s company reducing its stock portfolio might be a sign of a stock market crash ahead. But Stephen Wright…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

The Nvidia share price is plunging – should I buy more?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is watching the Nvidia share price like a hawk. He's anticipating further volatility ahead, but he's also hoping…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Forget $250! Nvidia stock’s going to $350, according to this broker

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Nvidia stock's had a brilliant run over the last few years. However, analysts at Loop Capital see it going much…

Read more »