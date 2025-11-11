Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Diageo has a great new CEO: is this the start of a share price rally?

Diageo has a great new CEO: is this the start of a share price rally?

Diageo’s share price just exploded higher thanks to a big announcement from the drinks company. Is this the start of a new uptrend?

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Diageo’s (LSE: DGE) share price jumped 5% yesterday (10 November). The driver of the gain was news that the company has a new CEO.

Could this be the start of a long-overdue share price rally? Let’s discuss.

A top choice for CEO

Diageo has appointed Dave Lewis as its new CEO. And the market is clearly happy about it.

Nicknamed ‘Drastic Dave’, Lewis was formerly CEO of Tesco (between 2014 and 2020). Here, he oversaw a significant turnaround strategy that helped the company rebuild its reputation after a period of underperformance.

Before Tesco, he served at consumer goods company Unilever for many years. Here, he aggressively focused on cost-cutting.

Given this background, I reckon Diageo is potentially onto a winner here because there are a lot of things this company could do to enhance its performance.

Moves Lewis could make

For example, it could offload some of its weaker brands. While it owns some gems in its portfolio (Guinness, Tanqueray, Johnnie Walker), it also has some rather average brands such as Don Papa rum.

Offloading some brands could free up cash. This could give the company more optionality.

I also think the company could be far more selective with its acquisitions. Going back to Don Papa rum, it bought this in 2023 for up to €440m.

Many reviews of this product are absolutely terrible, however. On rumratings.com, for example it has a score of just 5.6/10 (it’s one of the worst rums I’ve ever tasted).

If Lewis was able to free up some cash, he could potentially strengthen the company’s balance sheet. It’s not in the best shape right now and has most likely been a factor in the stock’s recent poor performance.

Challenges to navigate

Of course, there are a lot of things that will be out of his control. Consumer spending is one.

Today, many consumers are running out of money and no longer have a lot of disposable income. This could be a problem for Diageo, especially given the fact that it has been focused on premium brands.

Then there are new drinking trends. Today, younger generations are drinking less, as are those taking weight-loss medication (GLP-1 drugs).

Navigating these trends is going to be tricky. It will be interesting to see how he approaches these.

Is a rally on the cards?

Going back to my question at the top though – could this be the start of a share price rally? Well, it could be.

The shares do look cheap today (the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is only 14). So, if Lewis can manage to boost performance in the quarters ahead, there’s definitely scope for a valuation re-rating.

Of course, a turnaround here could take time. This is a large FTSE 100 company, so turning it around is akin to manoeuvring an oil tanker.

I’m optimistic the company can boost its performance (and its share price) in the medium term, however. In my view, the stock is worth a closer look today.

And many of my colleagues seem to agree.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Diageo and Unilver. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc, Unilever, and Tesco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Why did this hot FTSE 250 share just jump 15%?

| Alan Oscroft

This FTSE 250 stock is storming ahead after surprising the market with a nicely upgraded outlook for full-year revenue and…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Here are 3 key lessons from Warren Buffett’s farewell letter 

| Alan Oscroft

Warren Buffett has been running Berkshire Hathaway since 1965, and in that time he boosted his shareholders' wealth many times…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in a SIPP or ISA to target a second income worth £500 a week?

| Harvey Jones

Creating a second income can transform retirement, and Harvey Jones recommends building a balanced portfolio of FTSE 100 dividend stocks…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

I was a huge fan of Greggs shares, then this happened…

| Ben McPoland

After years of strong performance, Greggs shares have fallen off a cliff in 2025. But this writer thinks the FTSE…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

As the Vodafone share price jumps on H1 results, is this just the start?

| Alan Oscroft

The Vodafone share price is climbing back now the new CEO's transformation plans are bearing fruit. We've had a strong…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

I couldn’t resist this 8.8%-yielding FTSE gem – here’s why

| Simon Watkins

Harbour Energy’s yield is more than double the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 average. With earnings set to soar, I…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

This superb passive income gem now has a forecast yield of 8.1%!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 financial giant has long been a star performer in Simon Watkins’ passive income portfolio, and the forecasts…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if BP’s share price will rise or fall. It said…

| Royston Wild

Discover why ChatGPT said BP's share price might rise over the next 12 months -- and what Royston Wild thinks…

Read more »