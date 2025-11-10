Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Why does GSK’s share price look cheap to me anywhere under £47.78?

Why does GSK’s share price look cheap to me anywhere under £47.78?

GSK’s share price has risen a lot this year, boosted by its strong Q3 results, but huge value could remain, based on its strong earnings growth forecasts.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
GSK scientist holding lab syringe

Image source: GSK plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

GSK’s (LSE: GSK) share price has jumped 42% from its 9 April one-year traded low of £12.42.

This followed a series of strong results over the past year or so. The latest of these – Q3’s numbers released on 29 October — were no exception.

That said, there could still be value in the stock, as its true worth could be much higher than its current price.

So, does such a gap exist in GSK’s shares, and if so, how much is it?

Q3 sales boost and new products

The Q3 figures showed turnover up 8% year on year to £8.547bn, led by a 16% increase in Specialty Medicines to £3.4bn.

GSK’s Respiratory, Immunology & Inflammation segment rose 15% to £1bn. Oncology jumped 39%, and HIV rose 12%. Vaccine sales were also up – by 4% to £2.5bn.

The pharmaceutical giant additionally reported four major new product approvals so far this year. It is also advancing 15 major pipeline opportunities expected to launch between 2025 and 2031. Each has a peak-year-sales potential of more than £2bn.

Big profit growth rises forecast

A firm’s earnings (or ‘profits’) growth is the key long-term driver for its share price (and dividends).

A risk to GSK’s is any increase in US tariffs on pharmaceutical products. This has been a concern since the widespread imposition of these levies on 2 April.

That said, the firm stated that it is positioned to respond to such a scenario, with mitigation options identified.

It also noted that its 2025 guidance and beyond includes the tariffs enacted to date. This further consists of the potential impact of the 15% US tariffs on GSK’s products manufactured in and exported from the European Union. 

Given its strong Q3 figures, GSK upgraded its 2025 turnover growth forecast to 6%-7% (from 3% to 5%). It now projects core operating profit growth of 9%-11% (previously, 6%-8%). And it estimates core earnings per share growth of 10%-12% (from 6%-8%).

Further forward, GSK now expects sales of more than £40bn by 2031, compared to the earlier £38bn.

So what about the valuation gap?

Price is whatever the market will pay — driven by supply and demand and changing constantly. Value, on the other hand, is what the stock is actually worth, often referred to as its ‘fair value’. That is based on company fundamentals, with earnings growth prospects being the most important.

In my experience, asset prices move over the long term toward their fair value — whether up or down. That is why the potential to make significant long-term gains by spotting the gap between price and value is so great.

The best tool I have found for doing this is discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis. It uses cash flow forecasts for the business to estimate where the share price should be.

In GSK’s case, the DCF shows its shares are a stunning 63% undervalued at the current £17.68 price. That implies a fair value of £47.78.

My investment view

I bought GSK shares initially based on their strong earnings growth prospects and extreme undervaluation.

Given that the recent results confirm the former, and the DCF reiterates the latter, I will buy more very soon.

I am also looking at several other stocks I believe are similarly undervalued and present terrific investment opportunities.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in GSK. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Down 93% and at a 12-year low, could this FTSE 250 share storm back?

| Christopher Ruane

This FTSE 250 share has shed over 90% of its value in just five years. Our writer sees some things…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

This beaten-down FTSE share’s just made a genius move – the recovery’s now on!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones reckons this struggling FTSE company has taken the first step towards a major recovery by appointing a new…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to aim for a monthly passive income of over £3,000?

| Royston Wild

Discover how to target a whopping Stocks and Shares ISA with dividend shares -- and a FTSE 100 passive income…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT how much I’d need in an ISA to target a £2,000 monthly passive income

| John Fieldsend

An ISA is an ideal place to start setting up a steady passive income. Can ChatGPT help us in figuring…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

Down 57%, could this FTSE 100 giant finally be a contrarian buy?

| Andrew Mackie

I’ve recently bought this FTSE 100 mega-stock despite its 32% price drop this year – here’s why I think it…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing For Beginners

I asked ChatGPT where the Barclays share price could be at year-end and this is what it said…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith sees if his AI counterpart agrees with his view for the Barclays share price for the coming months…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Up 1,112%! 3 lessons for all investors from Rolls-Royce shares

| Christopher Ruane

Over the past five years, Rolls-Royce shares have risen in value spectacularly. Our writer sees a trio of wider lessons…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 AI travel stock looks 51% undervalued after strong H1 results — should I buy now?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 firm uses AI to optimise routes and ticket sales, and its recent results show huge success in…

Read more »