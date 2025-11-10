Member Login
Up 120%, here’s one of the hottest growth stocks to consider right now!

Gold shares have emerged as some of the most in-demand growth stocks in 2025. But here’s one that still trades at rock-bottom prices right now.

Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets.
Looking for the best growth stocks to buy today? I think recent price weakness makes this quality mining share worth serious consideration.

Big dip

Gold stocks like Serabi Gold (LSE:SRB) have endured a torrid time in recent weeks. This particular UK gold share has dropped a whopping 12% over the last month as gold prices have corrected from record highs above $4,381 per ounce.

The yellow metal was last 400 bucks off those record peaks. But it has since stabilised, leading to speculation of a fresh surge.

Analysts at ING Bank have tipped gold to average $4,000 an ounce this quarter and $4,100 in the first quarter of 2026. They view the recent gold price correction “as healthy rather than a trend reversal, with any further weakness likely to attract renewed interest from both retail and institutional buyers.”

Naturally, this could pull bullion producers like Serabi sharply higher again.

Bright outlook

Given the strength of gold demand, this is hardly surprising to me. It’s why I’ve bought a gold-related exchange-traded fund (ETF) for my portfolio (the L&G Gold Mining ETF, if anyone’s asking).

According to the World Gold Council (WGC), total gold demand hit 1,313 tonnes in Q3, the strongest quarterly total since records began. This was driven by robust demand for gold ETFs and physical metal from retail investors, alongside rising central bank purchases.

The same gold price drivers that drove bullion demand last quarter remain in tact today. In my opinion, worries over trade tariffs, rising geopolitical tensions, increasing inflationary pressures and hopes of interest rate cuts to boost the global economy aren’t going away any time soon.

Further profit taking like we’ve seen in recent weeks isn’t out of the question. But on balance, I think the stage is set for gold prices to continue their multi-year bull run.

A top growth share

I like the idea of purchasing stocks like Serabi Gold to capitalise on this opportunity. As we’ve seen in 2025, their share prices can rise significantly faster than the gold price itself thanks to the leverage effect — due to their relatively fixed cost bases, their profits can take off when rising metal prices ascend.

Serabi’s shares have soared 120% since 1 January. That’s better than the 52% rise gold prices have enjoyed in the year to date.

Investing in stocks like this one does come with added danger though. Mining for precious metals is a tough and unpredictable business, and disappointments at the exploration, project development and production stages can leave profits forecasts in tatters.

However, I think this danger is more than reflected in the cheapness of Serabi’s share price. City analysts think annual earnings will surge 80% in 2025. This leaves the miner trading on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 4.8 times.

A further 52% profits surge is tipped for 2026, too. This drives the P/E ratio to just 3.1 times, and is underpinned by strong progress Serabi is making to raise production. It’s targeting 100,000 ounces per year by 2028, up from 37,520 ounces last year.


Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

