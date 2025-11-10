Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 1,112%! 3 lessons for all investors from Rolls-Royce shares

Up 1,112%! 3 lessons for all investors from Rolls-Royce shares

Over the past five years, Rolls-Royce shares have risen in value spectacularly. Our writer sees a trio of wider lessons for investors.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Over the past five years, Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) has performed well. Spectacularly well. In fact, over that period, Rolls-Royce shares have soared by 1,112%.

That would be an impressive performance for any business. But for a long-established company in a mature industry, it is nothing short of spectacular.

I have been keeping an eye out for shares I hope could potentially do even part as well in future. Here are a few lessons I have drawn from the incredible ascent of Rolls-Royce shares in recent years.

A temporary crisis is very different to a permanent industry transformation

Five years ago, the Rolls-Royce share price had suffered from weakened civil aviation demand related to government-imposed travel restrictions during the pandemic.

Looked at it from here with the benefit of hindsight, that now looks like a temporary crisis. For Rolls-Royce, at least: for other aviation industry participants like airline Flybe it turned out to be fatal.

At the time though, it was difficult to know whether the crisis would pass, or was part of a seismic shift in travel trends.

A version of the same question could be relevant today when assessing artificial intelligence (AI) shares. Is big tech’s massive spending on AI likely to be a permanent phenomenon, or is it a flash in the pan?

In the moment it can be hard to assess what the right answer will be. But paying attention to indicators that an important phenomenon is temporary not permanent could help investors.

Liquidity always matters

Five years ago, the aerospace engineer had been losing money hand over first. It issued large numbers of new shares and significantly boosted its liquidity so it had hard cash to bide it over a very difficult trading period.

When the economy is strong and conditions smooth a company’s liquidity may not seem very important in practice. But if it runs into big difficulties, the amount of cash it has on hand can make the difference between survival and bankruptcy.

When investing, I always look at the net debt on a firm’s balance sheet, as well as its cash and cash equivalents on hand.

Having a promise of money being available from a lender is not the same as having that money as hard cash, especially during an economic tumult when lenders may also be struggling.

Business moats are powerful

The ascent of Rolls-Royce shares is also a reminder of the importance of looking at what Warren Buffett calls a company’s ‘moat’ when investing. That is his way of talking about a firm’s competitive advantage. Just as a moat helped keep a medieval castle safe from would-be attackers, a competitive advantage can help set a firm apart from its rivals.

With its proprietary engine designs and the high barriers to entry in its industry, Rolls-Royce had strong competitive advantages both five years ago and today.

That is something I look for when hunting for shares to buy for my portfolio. I always ask myself: what moat does this company have that can help give it pricing power and set it apart from competitors over the long term?


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Down 93% and at a 12-year low, could this FTSE 250 share storm back?

| Christopher Ruane

This FTSE 250 share has shed over 90% of its value in just five years. Our writer sees some things…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

This beaten-down FTSE share’s just made a genius move – the recovery’s now on!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones reckons this struggling FTSE company has taken the first step towards a major recovery by appointing a new…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to aim for a monthly passive income of over £3,000?

| Royston Wild

Discover how to target a whopping Stocks and Shares ISA with dividend shares -- and a FTSE 100 passive income…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT how much I’d need in an ISA to target a £2,000 monthly passive income

| John Fieldsend

An ISA is an ideal place to start setting up a steady passive income. Can ChatGPT help us in figuring…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

Down 57%, could this FTSE 100 giant finally be a contrarian buy?

| Andrew Mackie

I’ve recently bought this FTSE 100 mega-stock despite its 32% price drop this year – here’s why I think it…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing For Beginners

I asked ChatGPT where the Barclays share price could be at year-end and this is what it said…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith sees if his AI counterpart agrees with his view for the Barclays share price for the coming months…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 AI travel stock looks 51% undervalued after strong H1 results — should I buy now?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 firm uses AI to optimise routes and ticket sales, and its recent results show huge success in…

Read more »

GSK scientist holding lab syringe
Investing Articles

Why does GSK’s share price look cheap to me anywhere under £47.78?

| Simon Watkins

GSK’s share price has risen a lot this year, boosted by its strong Q3 results, but huge value could remain,…

Read more »