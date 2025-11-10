This under-the-radar FTSE 100 technology company has more than doubled in the last five years and is now bigger than even Lloyds!

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

This little-known UK technology stock is now the 10th-largest business in the FTSE 100

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Across the FTSE 100, there’s a grand total of three technology stocks. This lack of exposure to the tech sector is one of the leading reasons why UK shares have underperformed compared to the US stock market over a number of year.

But even with such a limited selection, RELX (LSE:REL) still stands out as the 10th-largest business in the index.

With a market cap of £62bn, RELX is bigger than Barclays, Vodafone, and even Lloyds. Yet most households have never heard of it.

So, what does this company actually do? And more crucially, should investors be considering it for their portfolios?

The FTSE 100’s hidden tech giant

RELX is a leading global provider of data. It offers a broad range of analytical and decision-making tools to help companies, universities, and even governments make better data-driven decisions with a speciality in supporting legal, healthcare, scientific, and business risk management.

This broad range of applications means the group’s customer base is highly diversified:

Banks use RELX’s data to tackle money laundering and fraud.

Insurance firms rely on it for building risk and premium-pricing models.

Pharmaceutical giants depend on it for researching novel medicines and treatments.

And as such, the company naturally benefits from enormous switching costs protected by a durable competitive moat of proprietary massive databases that rivals can’t easily replicate.

Combining all this with a subscription-based revenue model, the result is a highly cash-generative business that’s vastly outperformed its parent index over the long run.

Still worth considering in 2025?

With so much growth already under its belt, is it too late to invest in this FTSE 100 stock? In my opinion, no.

Even with a £62bn market cap, the business continues to excel with robust top-line growth backed by expanding profit margins. And management is actively investing in new AI tools for customers, creating new growth opportunities to upsell its services and expand its pricing power.

However, while I’m bullish about the long-term trajectory of this business, there are still some risks to highlight.

The group’s balance sheet carries a fairly chunky £7.5bn pile of debts & equivalents. From a cash flow perspective, RELX generates more than enough money to afford this. But with interest rates still elevated, the cost of servicing these obligations is rising, putting more pressure on liquidity.

This amplifies the risk if customers start begin the cut back on their subscriptions due to weaker economic conditions or regulatory changes. And with RELX shares trading at a premium price-to-earnings ratio of 32, that could be enough to spark some unwanted downward volatility.

Nevertheless, given the quality of this business and the ever-increasing demand for data, investors may still want to consider taking a closer look at this FTSE 100 enterprise. But it’s not the only exciting growth stock I’ve got my eye on right now.