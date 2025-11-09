Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This UK penny share has fallen nearly 50% this year. Should we snap it up?

This UK penny share has fallen nearly 50% this year. Should we snap it up?

When a penny share falls hard, it can create a cheap buying opportunity for investors. Let’s dig into the reasons this one fell.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Ultimate Products (LSE: ULTP) share price is down 48% so far in 2025, to 62p at the time of writing (7 November) — putting the £52m market cap firmly in penny share territory.

The shares had a poor start to the year even before a profit warning on 25 June. “This remains a hugely challenging trading environment given the wider macroeconomic uncertainty and weak consumer sentiment, and unfortunately our current performance reflects that“, said CEO Andrew Gossage.

The price crashed 30% on the day. Still, since then it’s back up 20%. And that’s even after the company slashed its dividend in half to 3.7p per share.

Full-year results

Reported on 28 October, the year saw revenue fall 3%, adjusted EBITDA drop 31%, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) slide 40%. And the company was talking of a consensus for further falls in 2026 — revenue -8%, EBITDA -20%, EPS -30%.

The CEO described it as “a challenging year for consumer-facing businesses, with ongoing macroeconomic pressures, elevated shipping costs and weak consumer demand weighing on performance“. I think we’d worked that out.

Oh, and the board confirmed plans to move from the London main market to AIM. A lot of penny stocks do that to help with costs and flexibility at their low market cap. Shareholders will vote at December’s AGM.

Not that bad?

These results look awful. But the share price remained steady on the day. There might be more to this company than is immediately apparent. First, what does it actually do?

Ultimate Products owns a number of popular brands — including Beldray, Salter, Russel Hobbs, and Dreamtime.

One product-related thing struck me in those FY results. As well as a 60% drop in third-party close-out sales, the company suffered a 32% fall in air-fryer sales. Air-fryers — those are fad things that everyone craved after for a while, right? Fads pass, and sales fall to sustainable long-term rates. But it does looks like those two items caused the most damage.

The products the company sells are exactly the kinds I’d expect to lose some attraction when people’s pockets are squeezed. But at the same time, they’re ones that could enjoy firm long-term demand.

What next?

As well as that EPS fall expected in 2026, analysts also forecast a further dip in the dividend to 2.7p. But that would still mean a 4.3% yield on the current share price. And a return to earnings growth in 2027 could help it back up to 5.6%.

What about price-to-earnings (P/E) valuation? The 2026 consensus would mean a multiple of 12. If that’s the worst point in the earnings downturn, it might make for a decent long-term buy now.

Much will depend on cash flow and the dividend over the next 12 months, I expect. And I think investors who see the consumer-product sales outlook as solid over the next decade could do well to consider Ultimate Products.

But I’m wary of assuming too much from a penny share recovery too soon. I’ll wait and see.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

This is how I pick dividend shares for my passive income portfolio

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley breaks down his tried-and-tested method of picking reliable dividend stocks to target long-term passive income well into retirement.

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
US Stock

Warren Buffett’s firm has been dumping stocks – is this what he sees coming?

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett’s company reducing its stock portfolio might be a sign of a stock market crash ahead. But Stephen Wright…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

How to prepare for a stock market crash — before it’s too late

| Stephen Wright

You wouldn't sell your house before a downturn in property prices. So why would you want to sell your shares…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

From £0 to £1,000 a year in passive income — how long does it take?

| Stephen Wright

Starting from scratch, here’s how investing £100 a month can give investors a realistic shot at earning £1,000 a year…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Investing Articles

This dividend stock yields 12.71% and is potentially 30% undervalued!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian explores the sustainability of the highest-yielding dividend stock in the FTSE 250 right now. Should investors rush to…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Down 12.5% in a day! Is this FTSE 100 stock a brilliant bargain or an accident waiting to happen?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones went on red alert after a top FTSE 100 growth share crashed almost 27% on Friday morning. Is…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

5,000 Lloyds shares could pay this much passive income…

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland considers whether Lloyds shares still offer juicy passive income prospects after the huge bull run since 2020.

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

7,212 shares of this dividend goldmine pays an income equal to the State Pension!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Buying just over 7,200 shares in this FTSE 100 industrial titan is all that's needed to match the UK State…

Read more »