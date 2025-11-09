Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How to prepare for a stock market crash — before it’s too late

How to prepare for a stock market crash — before it’s too late

You wouldn’t sell your house before a downturn in property prices. So why would you want to sell your shares to get ready for a stock market crash?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

For a while now, I’ve thought that the riskiest parts of the stock market are the companies that look like AI beneficiaries but actually aren’t. And this week’s suggested that might be right.

Investor/hedge fund manger Michael Burry’s been getting ready for an AI-induced crash by going short on Nvidia and Palantir. But how should investors who don’t want to do that protect themselves?

Selling out

One strategy involves selling investments. But the vast majority of the time, I don’t think this is a good idea. The main reason is that it’s hard to know when to buy back in and the cost of being too late can be high.

When share prices fell in April, they recovered in less than a month. Since then, they haven’t really looked back and even if the S&P 500 falls 20% from its 52-week high, it will still stay above its April lows. So trying to sell before a crash is a risky business.

The exception is if not selling before a crash means you’re likely to have to sell during one. In that case, it’s better to think about getting out while prices are higher.

Enduring

I think a better plan is to treat a stock portfolio like a property. If you own a house, you should be aware that the market might shift and it could be worth less next month than it is today.

You’ll want to be prepared for this possibility. But that doesn’t involve selling your house before a market crash with a view to trying to buy it back again when it’s cheaper. 

What you need to do is make sure that you can’t be forced into selling your house when prices are low. And this has much more to do with your other finances than your property.

The same goes with stocks, with one major difference. As well as your own finances, you also need to think about the companies you’re invested in.

Resilience

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LSE:IAG) currently has a leverage ratio of 0.8. That looks like a sign of a strong financial position, but this can change suddenly.

The company’s main costs (fuel and staff) don’t depend on passenger numbers. As a result, profitability can fluctuate sharply as travel demand waxes and wanes.

This means the firm’s leverage ratio – which measures its cash profits against its net debt – can also rise and fall sharply. If demand falls away, profits can drop and the ratio can go up rapidly.

A firm’s balance sheet shows its financial position at a specific point in time. But investors need to be aware that how things are in the future can be very different to how they are now.

Being a good investor

Being a good investor involves being prepared for a crash. And I look to do this by making sure I’m not going to find I have to sell when prices are cheap.

With investing, I also have to look at the financial strength of the companies I own shares in. And this is why IAG isn’t on the list of stocks I’m looking to buy right now.

There’s potential for long-term consolidation in the airline industry, which could be positive. But I worry about the impact of high fixed costs on the firm when things go wrong.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Passive income for £5 a day? Here’s how to make it happen!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines how, for a fiver a day, someone could lay the foundations of long-term passive income streams starting…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Is there a ‘best’ time in the market cycle to start buying shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons that, whatever the wider market may be doing, it is sill worth hunting for individual long-term bargain…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Hunting cheap AI shares to buy? Consider these 2 promising start-ups

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley details why he believes investors keen on the AI boom may want to consider these two shares to…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

Up 95% since April! Is this ex-penny stock ready to explode at 17p?

| Ben McPoland

This high-flying rare earth stock is still trading for pennies, potentially offering an opportunity for risk-tolerant investors.

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

This is how I pick dividend shares for my passive income portfolio

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley breaks down his tried-and-tested method of picking reliable dividend stocks to target long-term passive income well into retirement.

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
US Stock

Warren Buffett’s firm has been dumping stocks – is this what he sees coming?

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett’s company reducing its stock portfolio might be a sign of a stock market crash ahead. But Stephen Wright…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

From £0 to £1,000 a year in passive income — how long does it take?

| Stephen Wright

Starting from scratch, here’s how investing £100 a month can give investors a realistic shot at earning £1,000 a year…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Investing Articles

This dividend stock yields 12.71% and is potentially 30% undervalued!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian explores the sustainability of the highest-yielding dividend stock in the FTSE 250 right now. Should investors rush to…

Read more »