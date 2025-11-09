Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 7,212 shares of this dividend goldmine pays an income equal to the State Pension!

7,212 shares of this dividend goldmine pays an income equal to the State Pension!

Buying just over 7,200 shares in this FTSE 100 industrial titan is all that’s needed to match the UK State Pension in 2025. But is it a good idea?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together

Image source: Getty Images

In 2025, the full UK State Pension works out to be roughly £11,975 a year. That’s certainly a lot better than nothing. But alone, it’s far from sufficient to live comfortably. For reference, according to Pensions UK, the minimum cost of living is closer to £13,400.  

However, by investing prudently in high-quality, dividend-paying companies, individuals can seek to match or even exceed the State Pension. And with UK stocks having some of the most generous dividend policies in the world, investors are spoilt for choice.

In fact, at its current payout, just 7,212 Spirax Group (LSE:SPX) shares can offer the same payout as the State. And with a 26-year track record of hiking shareholder payouts, the stock could be a lucrative goldmine of passive income.

So how much do investors need to buy the roughly 7,200 shares needed? And is it actually a good idea?

Crunching the numbers

Most UK shares tend to trade below the £10 mark. Sadly, Spirax isn’t one of them. Rather, due to a relatively low number of shares outstanding, the stock trades closer to £70. Therefore, to build a 7,212 share position, an investor would need around £508,450.

Needless to say, that’s pretty substantial. Even with a high dividend per share, the company’s phenomenal track record of expanding cash flow and dividends hasn’t gone unnoticed. With more investors snapping up shares, the company enjoys a fairly significant premium to its market-cap, resulting in a relatively low 2.4% yield.

Considering there are other FTSE 100 stocks offering yields closer to 6%, Spirax doesn’t exactly seem like a terrific bargain right now. However, given enough time, that could change.

On average, management’s increased dividends by around 10% a year. So while the yield isn’t very impressive right now, in the long run it could compound into something far more spectacular. And by reinvesting dividends along the way, investors may not actually need channel half a million to enjoy an extra £12,000 annual passive income.

Is Spirax a good investment?

As a leading thermal and fluid engineering specialist, Spirax is a critical piece within the industrial processes value chain that countless other industries rely upon. This includes the healthcare sector, pharmaceuticals, transportation, energy, and even food production.

None of these industries is at risk of disappearing anytime soon. What’s more, they’re also highly resilient to economic downturns, enabling Spirax’s cash flows to benefit as well. With that in mind, it isn’t so surprising to see the business continue to exceed expectations and outperform in 2025.

Is it a perfect investment? Of course not – there’s no such thing.

Analysts have started flagging potential headwinds coming from artificial intelligence (AI), specifically the risk of industrial optimisation enabling longer equipment replacement cycles as well as shifting demand patterns.

In both cases, that’s potential headwinds that could hamper future sales and dividend growth. And with a premium valuation, a slowdown could open the door to unwanted volatility.

Despite these threats, I remain optimistic. Management’s proven its ability to navigate through cyclical and structural shifts throughout the company’s history. And while there are high-yielding dividend stocks out there, I think income investors may still want to take a closer look.


Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Spirax Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

