Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need to invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a million?

How much do you need to invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a million?

£150,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA gives someone a shot at £1,000,000 after 30 years. But it’s not the only way to aim for a million.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The number of people with £1,000,000 or more in a Stocks and Shares ISA has been growing over the last few years. And joining the ranks of the ISA millionaires sounds very enticing.

There are no guarantees when it comes to investing and exactly how much you need to invest to have a shot at a million depends on a few things. But it might be less than you think. 

FTSE 100 returns

The average return from the FTSE 100 over the last 20 years has been just over 6.5%. At that rate, if you invest £150,000 today, you could get to £1,000,000 after 30 years. 

That’s a lot of money to find up front, but this isn’t the only way to aim for a million. Investing £1,000 a month for 30 years results in a portfolio that ends up in more or less the same place.

Over time, this involves investing a total of £360,000, which is far more than the £150,000 you could aim to turn into a million by investing on day one using the same rate of return.

There’s a clear moral to this story. Other things being equal, it’s better to invest earlier rather than later – but investing regularly over a long time can still generate significant wealth.

The stock market

The above calculations are based on the average return from the FTSE 100 over the last 20 years. But there’s no guarantee that the index as a whole will do the same thing going forward.

One of the nice things about the stock market is that there’s a huge range of opportunities available. And share prices don’t all behave the same way at any given point in time.

Even when the market as a whole is moving higher, there are always some stocks that don’t participate. Equally though, some are more resilient than others when things get choppy. 

Over the long term, I think the best strategy is to try and build a diversified portfolio of shares in high-quality companies. And the UK has quite a few that are worth considering. 

Quality growth stocks

I think Halma (LSE:HLMA) is one of the highest-quality growth stocks on the market. The share price is up 40% in five years, but investors should focus on the underlying business.

Since November 2020, revenues have climbed 68% and free cash flows are up 99%. And I think the firm’s acquisition strategy gives it a good chance to keep growing into the future. 

The reason the share price hasn’t matched the performance in the underlying business is that it was trading at some high multiples five years ago. But these have moderated to some extent.

In terms of valuation, Halma does still trade at higher multiples than some other FTSE 100 names. Compared to where it’s been though, it’s not unusually high.

Risks and rewards

No stock on the market is 100% risk-free. With Halma, there’s always a chance that it encounters difficulties with integrating its acquisitions, which can weigh on returns.

Over the long term though, I think the best way to aim for a million is by focusing on quality companies with strong growth prospects. And that means considering the likes of Halma.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Halma Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Missed Rolls-Royce? Here are 3 out-of-favour growth stocks to consider right now

| Stephen Wright

Investors who bought Rolls-Royce shares five years ago are now up 1,530% plus dividends. But what are growth stocks to…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 of my favourite FTSE 100 stocks are looking great in November

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley is looking forward to a great month leading into the festive season, with two of his top FTSE…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

£2k in savings? Here’s how it could be used to start investing

| Christopher Ruane

With a couple of thousand pounds to spare, someone could start investing, says our writer. Here he outlines some of…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Down 24% in a day!? Why the Rightmove share price crash might be a huge opportunity

| Stephen Wright

Rightmove’s share price is down 12% in a day, but is the company more resistant to the threat of AI…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Lloyds continues share buybacks despite a 36% profit plunge. Risk or opportunity?

| Mark Hartley

Despite ongoing challenges, the Lloyds share price continues to hit new highs. Mark Hartley looks into the reasons behind the…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

£5,000 buys 2,065 shares in this FTSE 100 passive income monster

| Andrew Mackie

A 9% dividend yield and the power of compounding – see how £5k in this FTSE 100 stock could grow…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m building my SIPP to target a £5,000 second income each month

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Securing a second income is a fantastic way to enjoy a better retirement. Zaven Boyrazian explains how he’s aiming to…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

£500 buys 732 shares in this 11.5%-yielding income stock – but is it a good investment?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This undervalued income stock has the highest dividend yield in the entire FTSE 350! Should investors rush to buy, or…

Read more »