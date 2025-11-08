£150,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA gives someone a shot at £1,000,000 after 30 years. But it’s not the only way to aim for a million.

How much do you need to invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a million?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The number of people with £1,000,000 or more in a Stocks and Shares ISA has been growing over the last few years. And joining the ranks of the ISA millionaires sounds very enticing.

There are no guarantees when it comes to investing and exactly how much you need to invest to have a shot at a million depends on a few things. But it might be less than you think.

FTSE 100 returns

The average return from the FTSE 100 over the last 20 years has been just over 6.5%. At that rate, if you invest £150,000 today, you could get to £1,000,000 after 30 years.

That’s a lot of money to find up front, but this isn’t the only way to aim for a million. Investing £1,000 a month for 30 years results in a portfolio that ends up in more or less the same place.

Over time, this involves investing a total of £360,000, which is far more than the £150,000 you could aim to turn into a million by investing on day one using the same rate of return.

There’s a clear moral to this story. Other things being equal, it’s better to invest earlier rather than later – but investing regularly over a long time can still generate significant wealth.

The stock market

The above calculations are based on the average return from the FTSE 100 over the last 20 years. But there’s no guarantee that the index as a whole will do the same thing going forward.

One of the nice things about the stock market is that there’s a huge range of opportunities available. And share prices don’t all behave the same way at any given point in time.

Even when the market as a whole is moving higher, there are always some stocks that don’t participate. Equally though, some are more resilient than others when things get choppy.

Over the long term, I think the best strategy is to try and build a diversified portfolio of shares in high-quality companies. And the UK has quite a few that are worth considering.

Quality growth stocks

I think Halma (LSE:HLMA) is one of the highest-quality growth stocks on the market. The share price is up 40% in five years, but investors should focus on the underlying business.

Since November 2020, revenues have climbed 68% and free cash flows are up 99%. And I think the firm’s acquisition strategy gives it a good chance to keep growing into the future.

The reason the share price hasn’t matched the performance in the underlying business is that it was trading at some high multiples five years ago. But these have moderated to some extent.

In terms of valuation, Halma does still trade at higher multiples than some other FTSE 100 names. Compared to where it’s been though, it’s not unusually high.

Risks and rewards

No stock on the market is 100% risk-free. With Halma, there’s always a chance that it encounters difficulties with integrating its acquisitions, which can weigh on returns.

Over the long term though, I think the best way to aim for a million is by focusing on quality companies with strong growth prospects. And that means considering the likes of Halma.