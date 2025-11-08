Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 55%! I’m so glad I shunned this UK stock 5 years ago. Should investors consider it today?

Down 55%! I’m so glad I shunned this UK stock 5 years ago. Should investors consider it today?

Harvey Jones looks at a UK stock that got away, and is very relieved it did. But now he’s wondering if it’s nicely placed to outperform in the next five years.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Friends and sisters exploring the outdoors together in Cornwall. They are standing with their arms around each other at the coast.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If I decide not to buy a UK stock, I try not to brood on it. There’s always the risk it will rocket, and I’ll end up kicking myself. Or worse, I’ll try to play catch-up and buy just as gravity asserts itself. Much better to move on. Even the best stock-picker can’t be right every time. Near misses are part of the process.

Having said that, it’s great fun to look at a stock I didn’t buy and discover that I dodged a bullet. I get to breathe a sigh of relief and quietly pat myself on the back for my amazing predictive skills. That’s exactly what happened with housebuilder Persimmon (LSE: PSN). I came close to buying it five years ago, seduced by a double-digit dividend. I knew ultra-high yields often signal trouble, but almost took the plunge anyway.

The shares have slumped badly

That was close. The Persimmon share price has plunged 55% over five years and the decline continues, with another 10% drop in the last 12 months.

The housebuilding sector held up during the pandemic thanks to the stamp duty holiday, but the cost-of-living crisis and rising interest rates brought it back down to earth. The closure of the Help to Buy scheme in October 2022, which had helped young buyers purchase new-builds, also removed a taxpayer-backed prop.

Two years ago, I felt the sell-off had gone far enough. I bought a housebuilder, although instead of Persimmon I snapped up Taylor Wimpey, which had a sky-high yield of around 8% at the time. My predictive skills weren’t so hot here as Taylor Wimpey’s share price has fallen 25% in a year. I’m not too worried. I still think the sector recovery will come.

The Bank of England didn’t cut interest rates on Thursday (6 November) but markets now reckon there’s an 80% chance of a cut at the next meeting on 18 December, with more to follow in 2026. That should help, by reducing mortgage rates and boosting sentiment.

House prices are climbing. Halifax figures show the average property price rose 0.2% in October, the fourth consecutive monthly climb, and 3.9% year-on-year to a record £293,999. This should support margins

FTSE 100 recovery opportunity

Persimmon now looks decent value with a price-to-earnings ratio of just over 13, below the FTSE 100 average of 18. The trailing dividend yield is a solid 5.05%.

In August, we learned that half-year revenues rose 12% to £1.31bn despite ongoing challenges with cladding provisions and an investigation into price collusion. Investors might consider buying given today’s lower price, but risks remain. Interest rate cuts may be delayed, economic growth may slow, young buyers may struggle in a tricky jobs market.

Looking forward

The housebuilding sector has had a tough decade, and it isn’t over yet. However, I think Persimmon shares are well worth considering today, but only if investors take a long-term view. Short-term volatility will persist, but with rising house prices, potential interest rate cuts and an attractive dividend yield, the stock could reward patient investors over the next five years. It surely can’t do worse than the last five. Can it?


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Missed Rolls-Royce? Here are 3 out-of-favour growth stocks to consider right now

| Stephen Wright

Investors who bought Rolls-Royce shares five years ago are now up 1,530% plus dividends. But what are growth stocks to…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 of my favourite FTSE 100 stocks are looking great in November

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley is looking forward to a great month leading into the festive season, with two of his top FTSE…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

£2k in savings? Here’s how it could be used to start investing

| Christopher Ruane

With a couple of thousand pounds to spare, someone could start investing, says our writer. Here he outlines some of…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Down 24% in a day!? Why the Rightmove share price crash might be a huge opportunity

| Stephen Wright

Rightmove’s share price is down 12% in a day, but is the company more resistant to the threat of AI…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Lloyds continues share buybacks despite a 36% profit plunge. Risk or opportunity?

| Mark Hartley

Despite ongoing challenges, the Lloyds share price continues to hit new highs. Mark Hartley looks into the reasons behind the…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

£5,000 buys 2,065 shares in this FTSE 100 passive income monster

| Andrew Mackie

A 9% dividend yield and the power of compounding – see how £5k in this FTSE 100 stock could grow…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

How much do you need to invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a million?

| Stephen Wright

£150,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA gives someone a shot at £1,000,000 after 30 years. But it’s not the…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m building my SIPP to target a £5,000 second income each month

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Securing a second income is a fantastic way to enjoy a better retirement. Zaven Boyrazian explains how he’s aiming to…

Read more »