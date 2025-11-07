Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » My favourite FTSE 100 value stock just plunged 7%! Should I buy more?

My favourite FTSE 100 value stock just plunged 7%! Should I buy more?

Harvey Jones’ favourite FTSE value stock has just got a little cheaper after a disappointing set of results. Now he’s wondering how to respond.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

My favourite value stock, International Consolidated Airlines Group (LSE: IAG), has flown faster than anything else in my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) lately, climbing 50% since I bought it six months ago.

Long-term investors have even more to smile about, with the shares up 87% over 12 months and 300% over five years.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, also known as IAG, took an absolute beating during the pandemic as global lockdowns grounded fleets and wiped out revenues. Fixed costs kept piling up which pushed its finances to the brink.

IAG shares have slipped

As the world started flying again, the shares have taken wing but still look cheap, trading on a price-to-earnings ratio of just 8.3.

Yet today (7 November), the carrier was brought down to earth by the reaction to its third-quarter results this morning . Operating profit rose from €2.01bn to €2.05bn, but analysts were hoping for €2.19bn. Pre-tax profit dipped 2.1% to €1.87bn. The IAG share price fell more than 7%.

Time to panic? Absolutely not. Making fast decisions on results day is always chancy. If a stock surges, it’s tempting to buy in as excitement builds, only to see the price slip as traders bank quick profits. If it slumps, selling can be just as dangerous because bargain hunters may appear and reverse the fall.

I couldn’t make a sudden move even if I wanted to. We have strict rules at The Motley Fool and I’m not allowed to buy or sell any stock within two full trading days of writing about it. That gives me the luxury of time but one decision is already made. I’m not selling.

I only ever buy shares with a minimum five-year view to give the investment case time to play out and allow compounding to work its quiet magic. Quickfire trading is costly and risky. The odds are rarely in the investor’s favour.

What the numbers say

The US economy’s showing signs of strain which is hitting demand for transatlantic travel. Tariffs may be adding pressure too. Yet chief executive Luis Gallego insists that demand for travel “remains strong” and IAG remains on track to deliver another year of rising revenues, profit and shareholder returns. It’s also completed a €1bn share buyback and plans to update shareholders on further returns in February.

Investors who want exposure to global travel could consider buying to take advantage of today’s dip. A word of warning though. The P/E looks modest but I’m not expecting a full return to the FTSE 100 average of 18, because airlines are risky, cyclical businesses. They will always face risks, from wars to fuel price shocks to recessions.

Anybody who does take advantage of the share price dip should keep their eyes on the distant horizon. Short-term turbulence is always likely. That comes when investing in equities but, over time, the rewards are usually well worth it.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in International Consolidated Airlines Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target £766 a week in passive income?

| Ben McPoland

A Stocks and Shares ISA account shields dividends from the taxman, allowing portfolio returns to compound at a far higher…

Read more »

Front view of aircraft in flight.
Investing Articles

As the IAG share price falls after the latest results, is it time to load up?

| Alan Oscroft

Third-quarter operating profit up, IAG share price down. Long-term investors who buy airlines should maybe take a closer look.

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

Here’s how ISA changes could give you a tasty £9,000 cash boost…

| Royston Wild

Worried about potential changes to the Cash ISA? Royston Wild explains why allowance cuts could provide a wealth-building opportunity.

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Dividend Shares

2 FTSE 100 stocks that have a 5-year dividend growth rate over 20%

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through a couple of FTSE 100 shares with a good track record in recent years when it…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Why using ChatGPT to pick shares to buy (probably) doesn’t work

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks buying shares because ChatGPT says so is a really bad idea. And the reason goes back to…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 Warren Buffett approaches I use to invest during market volatility

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how a trio of insights from legendary investor Warren Buffett are top of his mind in turbulent…

Read more »

Two elderly people relaxing in the summer sunshine Box Hill near Dorking Surrey England
Investing Articles

Here’s how some investors are earning a second income every month

| Stephen Wright

As the cost of living rises, what better way to start earning a second income than by owning shares in…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to find the best UK stocks for passive income. Here’s what it said…

| Alan Oscroft

Screening the hundreds of passive income candidates on the UK stock market can be a daunting task. Here's how AI…

Read more »