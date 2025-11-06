Member Login
How big does a Stocks and Shares ISA need to be to target a £1k monthly passive income?

How big does a Stocks and Shares ISA need to be to target a £1k monthly passive income?

Christopher Ruane explains how a Stocks and Shares ISA can be used as part of a strategy to try and earn a four-figure monthly passive income.

Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Ever thought of stuffing a Stocks and Shares ISA with dividend shares as a way to earn passive income?

Lots of people do.

Such an approach can be lucrative over the long term.

It also means that passive income can hopefully be earned from proven blue-chip companies. That sounds genuinely passive to me, compared to some other approaches people use.

Setting a goal and working towards it

How much might such a plan earn?

It is a bit like asking how long is a piece of string. The amount of passive income a Stocks and Shares ISA can generate in the form of dividends depends on three factors: how much is invested, for how long, and at what dividend yield.

£1k a month equates to £12k per year. At a 5% yield, that would require an investment of £240k. At a 7% yield, it would require a bit less than £172k.

That may make it sound as if higher yields are the thing to go for. But no dividend is ever guaranteed to last, so when looking for shares to buy, it is always important to look at the likely source of any future dividends, not just the current yield.

£1k a month is a realistic target, like this

Both 5% and 7% are above the current FTSE 100 yield. But I think 7% is a realistic target in today’s market.

Not everyone has a spare £172k in their Stocks and Shares ISA that would let them get going straight away. That is fine – it is also possible to start from zero, by making regular contributions.

Putting £20k a year into the ISA and compounding at 7% annually, it would take just 7 years to hit the target size of close to £172k.

It could also be done with smaller contributions, though it would then take longer.

Finding shares to buy

One share I think investors should consider is Legal & General (LSE: LGEN). The FTSE 100 financial services firm has an 8.9% dividend yield.

It also aims to grow its dividend per share each year. The sale of a large US business ought to generate cash to help do that, though I see a risk that it could also leave a gap in the company’s profit generation ability compared to previously.

But with its strong brand, long history, large customer base, and proven cash generation ability, I think there is a lot to like about Legal & General.

Over the long term, I am hopeful it can use those strengths to keep generating more cash than it needs to run its business – and hopefully distributing lots of it as dividends.

Getting started

Choosing a diversified mixture of high-quality shares is one step on this passive income journey. But before even doing that someone needs a practical means. So choosing the right Stocks and Shares ISA for their personal needs is important.

After that, they can start to scour the market for dividend shares with strong long-term potential.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

