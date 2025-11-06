BAE Systems or Rolls-Royce? Here’s the City’s share price verdict 

Ben McPoland checks out the Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems share price and dividend forecasts to help him decide which FTSE 100 stock looks more attractive.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The shares prices of both BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) and Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) have performed tremendously over the past year. BAE’s is up 48.6% while Rolls-Royce has more than doubled (+109%).

For reference, the FTSE 100 has risen by around 20%.

But what about the next 12 months? Where might each land by the end of 2026? Let’s see what the experts think.

Latest targets

Before turning to the latest broker forecasts, it’s important to remember that they could turn out to be wrong. Therefore, I would never use them alone to form the basis of an investment.

That said, they can offer useful input, in my opinion. If there’s a significant difference between the target and current share price, that’s often worth exploring a bit further. There might be a mispricing opportunity.

When it comes to blue-chip FTSE 100 stocks like Rolls-Royce and BAE, however, the two figures rarely diverge that much. These are well-established companies that have deep analyst coverage.

Right now, 17 analysts offering one-year price forecasts for Rolls-Royce have an average target of 1,224p. This is only 5.8% above the current share price.

Meanwhile, the range is quite narrow, with the most bullish target 24.5% higher (1,440p) and the lowest 900p (-22.2%).

For BAE, 18 analysts have an average price target of 2,124p, which is 14.9% above than the current level. The loftiest target is 35.2% higher at 2,500p.

Based on this, the BAE share price might offer more potential gains over the next year.

Dividend yield

Of course, dividends can also play an important part when it comes to returns.

Rolls-Royce, which not long ago reinstated its dividend, is expected to pay out 10.9p per share next year. However, this results in a tiny 0.9% forward-looking dividend yield.

Meanwhile, BAE is expected to dish out 39.9p per share in 2026, translating into a forward yield of 2.1%.

While neither offers particularly exciting income, BAE wins on this score too.

Valuation

What about valuation? Well, BAE stock is trading at 22 times next year’s forecast earnings. For Rolls-Royce that figure is 35.

However, it should be noted that the engine maker now has better margins than BAE and is expected to grow profits a bit faster between 2026 and 2028.

Nevertheless, BAE does look better value to me right now, especially when dividends are factored in.

Risks

Both companies face challenges related to global supply chains, which could negatively impact manufacturing. They also have had issues recruiting skilled manufacturing talent.

Rolls-Royce’s business is more diversified, stretching across civil aviation, defence, and industrial power/energy. However, it’s much more vulnerable to global events that hit travel demand, including another pandemic or a major war.

BAE is at the mercy of defence spending, but this looks almost certain to stay elevated for many years given the sorry state of geopolitics.

Stepping back, I would say that BAE is probably the less risky of the two. But Rolls-Royce stock could have more explosive potential if it continues exceeding its financial targets.

Both firms will deliver Q3 trading updates next week.

Verdict

I hold both stocks in my portfolio and expect them to generate solid long-term returns. So I reckon they might still be worth considering.

But on balance, I’d say BAE is the more attractive right now.