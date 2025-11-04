Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How should Warren Buffett invest Berkshire Hathaway’s $382bn?

How should Warren Buffett invest Berkshire Hathaway’s $382bn?

Warren Buffett is leaving Berkshire Hathaway with record amounts of cash on the books. But he’s not doing it just to make Greg Abel look good.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett is into his final quarter as CEO at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B). And Berkshire’s third-quarter update shows its cash climbing to a record $382bn.

The cash mountain has been growing for some time, as Buffett has been a net seller of stocks. It seems that continued into Q3, and we should have details of the quarter’s major trades by 14 November.

An easier natural disaster season than last year helped the insurance sector. And underwriting income climbed 216% from the same quarter a year ago, to $2.37bn. Once again, Berkshire didn’t buy back any of its own shares in the quarter.

What to do with it?

It’s tempting to think maybe Buffett is just winding down and not doing much, leaving his successor, Greg Abel, free rein to decide what to do. But he denies that. And it seems his investment decisions are still in line with his long-term philosophy.

So how might Berkshire have used its $382bn to further boost its shareholders’ wealth? I really only see three options.

One would be to invest in the stock market, taking up sizeable positions in companies that look good value. What is it Buffett says he’s always been on the lookout for? That’s right, he has his eye open for a “wonderful company at a fair price“.

I think it’s fair to conclude he’s not seeing that combination right now.

Hand it back

A share buyback can be a good way to boost shareholder value. It can raise future per-share measures. And that in turn can push the share price higher. But it’s probably best not to buy back your own shares if you think the price is too high.

Some analysts suggest Berkshire stock is trading at around 1.55 times book value right now. That’s above the longer-term range averaging around 1.45 times. But in uncertain times like these, I don’t see it as too stretched.

Powder dry

The third, and chosen, option is to sit on the cash. And a few months ago, Warren Buffett explained his reasoning.

He said Berkshire will invest “when something is offered that makes sense to us, and that we understand, and offers good value and where we don’t worry about losing“.

He also said: “Things get extraordinarily attractive very occasionally,” adding that at some time in the future “we will be bombarded with offerings that we’ll be glad we have the cash for.

Patience is key

I think that sums it up. It’s simply that nothing Berkshire understands and would like to own is of sufficiently good value right now — and might not be for some time. And it lends support to the growing fear that a market correction might be in our near future.

So what should private investors do? Berkshire faces an uncertain period in its CEO handover. And if there is a market slump, its own stock could surely fall too.

But I still think long-term investors should consider Berkshire Hathaway stock. And let Greg Abel worry about what to do with the $382bn. He’ll know better than me, for sure.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Amazon Go's first store
Investing Articles

The Amazon share price has never been higher. Here’s why it still may be cheap

| Christopher Ruane

The long-term performance of the Amazon share price is nothing short of extraordinary. It's hit a new all-time high. Might…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Could Nvidia stock be a ticking time bomb?

| Christopher Ruane

Nvidia stock has increased in value almost 14 times over in just five years. What might its meteoric rise mean…

Read more »

Three young adults drinking cans of J20 Spritz in a pub garden
Investing Articles

Down 55%, is now the time to buy Diageo shares for my ISA?

| Ben McPoland

Now languishing at a 10-year low, bombed-out Diageo shares appear dirt-cheap and are sporting a respectable dividend yield.

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Palantir share price?

| Dr. James Fox

The Palantir share price is the among the top five performing stocks on the S&P 500 in 2025. However, that…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT which 5 FTSE 100 shares are most vulnerable to a stock market crash

| Paul Summers

Can the AI bot help identify which FTSE 100 stocks could suffer the most if the economic outlook worsens? Paul…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 stocks have walloped Rolls-Royce shares in 2025

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers zooms in on two high-flying FTSE 100 stocks that are making the engineer's gains look almost average. Is…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

Here’s why this hot FTSE 250 stock rocketed 90% in October!

| Alan Oscroft

Following a return to the FTSE 250 in October, this company's technology could give it a strong head start in…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Investors can target £17,497 in yearly passive income from 2,958 shares in this 8%-yielding FTSE 100 dividend star — here’s how

| Simon Watkins

The UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement group offers one of the highest yields in the FTSE index, generating significant…

Read more »