Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Around a 10-year high, despite poor Q3 results and the motor finance scandal, what’s going on with Lloyds’ share price?

Around a 10-year high, despite poor Q3 results and the motor finance scandal, what’s going on with Lloyds’ share price?

Lloyds’ share price has reached levels not seen since July 2015, although recent results were poor and it remains mired in a scandal. So what’s happening?

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Lloyds’ (LSE: LLOY) shares have risen to a level not consistently seen since June 2015.

I think this is more a testament to the power of huge share buybacks than to recent positive fundamental factors. If done in sufficient size, these cannot just support an ailing share price but can push it much higher too.

In Lloyds’ case, it undertook a £2bn programme in 2023, another £2bn in 2024, and a further £2bn is ongoing.

To ascertain if there is any fundamental substance to this price rise, I re-examined the business. And to find out if there is any value in the stock, I ran the key numbers.

Hard times

Lloyds’ Q3 2025 results released on 23 October were poor. Profit before tax plunged 36% to £1.174bn, while earnings per share collapsed 47% to 1p.

Costs ballooned 37% to £3.177bn and return on tangible equity (ROTE) nearly halved – from 15.2% in Q3 2024 to 7.5%. Unlike return on equity, ROTE excludes intangible elements such as goodwill.

Consequently, Lloyds downgraded its guidance for the year. It now expects to make ROTE of around 12% in 2025, down from previous guidance of 13.5%.

These figures reflect an additional £800m charge in the quarter to compensate customers for the motor-finance mis-selling scandal. That brought its total provisions for the scandal to £1.95bn so far.

However, more charges may be to come for Lloyds, marking a major risk for it.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) initially estimated £8.2bn in total industry-wide compensation. This was based on 14.2m motor finance agreements potentially affected.

But the FCA’s compensation scheme is still in the consultation phase. This means the final framework — and Lloyds’ total liability — remains unresolved. The Authority is expected to publish its final rules for the scheme in early 2026. 

Price versus value

A share’s price is whatever the market is willing to pay at any given time. But its value reflects the true worth of the underlying business.

In this latter sense, then, Lloyds’ elevated share price is largely irrelevant to whether it has value in it. Equally, its Q3 results and the motor mis-selling scandal may not affect the long-term value of the business.

The best method I have found to ascertain any share’s ‘fair value’ is discounted cash flow analysis. This identifies where any stock should be priced, based on cash flow forecasts for the underlying business.

These, in turn, factor in the key driver of any business’s stock price over time, which is earnings growth. In Lloyds’ case, analysts forecast that this growth will be 16.7% a year to end-2027.

At the same time, the DCF shows its shares are 36% undervalued at their current 89p price.

Therefore, their fair value is £1.39.

My investment view

I think there may be price shocks for Lloyds in the short term, based on its motor insurance exposure.

The effects of these on its share price would be magnified, given its sub-£1 level.

Therefore, the stock is not for me.

However, for investors with a higher risk tolerance, Lloyds may be worth considering for the long term.

It has strong earnings growth potential that should ultimately drive its share price (and dividends) higher.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Investors can target £17,497 in yearly passive income from 2,958 shares in this 8%-yielding FTSE 100 dividend star — here’s how

| Simon Watkins

The UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement group offers one of the highest yields in the FTSE index, generating significant…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares a ticking time bomb?

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers continues to be astounded by the performance of Rolls-Royce shares. But is the tide about to turn for…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Michael Burry just made a big bet against Palantir stock! Time to buy?

| Ben McPoland

The famed investor portrayed in the Hollywood film The Big Short thinks Palantir stock is in an AI bubble and…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

Up 28%, and with a strong earnings update, is there more in the tank for the BP share price?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie explains why he is growing increasingly optimistic on the BP share price and what could drive its next…

Read more »

Portrait of a boy with the map of the world painted on his face.
Investing Articles

ABF share price hits FTSE 100 spotlight on FY25 results and talk of Primark-Food split

| Andrew Mackie

With ABF's share price under scrutiny, pur writer explores whether a Primark-Food split could be the catalyst for long-term growth…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

Should I buy more BP shares after the energy giant beats Q3 earnings expectations?

| James Beard

James Beard considers what he should do with his BP shares following this morning’s (4 November) release of the group’s…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for 10 world-class growth shares for my retirement portfolio. Here’s what it gave me…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon’s looking for high-quality growth shares that can turbo-charge his retirement savings. Was ChatGPT able to help?

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT what FTSE 100 shares I should buy. It said…

| Royston Wild

Millions of UK investors use AI to decide what stocks to buy. What did it tell me when I asked…

Read more »