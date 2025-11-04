Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » After Amazon’s blowout Q3 earnings, analysts say the Mag 7 stock can rise to $…

After Amazon’s blowout Q3 earnings, analysts say the Mag 7 stock can rise to $…

After an underwhelming first 10 months of the year, Amazon stock’s suddenly come alive. Here’s where Wall Street analysts see it going.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Amazon Go's first store

Image source: Amazon

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock’s been one of the highlights of earnings season so far. After the company posted its Q3 results, its share price shot up more than 10%.

Wall Street analysts believe it can keep climbing. Here’s a look at some new price targets for the Big Tech stock.

Strong Q3 earnings

Amazon’s Q3 earnings were strong, and much better than expected. For the quarter, revenue was up 13% year on year to $180.2bn. Analysts had been expecting $177.8bn.

Earnings per share came in at $1.95. This was up 36% and miles ahead of the consensus forecast of $1.57.

What really excited investors was a reacceleration in cloud computing (AWS). Here, growth was 20% – the fastest rate since 2022 (analysts had been expecting 18%).

Granted, this wasn’t as high as the level of growth that Microsoft (39%) and Alphabet (34%) generated in cloud computing. Amazon’s a bigger company so it’s unlikely to grow as fast.

Another highlight was revenue from digital advertising (where Amazon is the third largest player in the world today). This was up 24% to around $17.7bn.

New price targets

Since the Q3 earnings, Wall Street analysts have been scrambling to raise their price targets for the stock. And many have pencilled in $300 as a medium-term target.

Some of the firms that have gone to $300 (or higher) include Barclays, Bernstein, BMO, BofA Global Research, Canaccord Genuity, Citigroup, Citizens, DA Davidson, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Susquehanna, TD Cowen, UBS, and Wedbush. So clearly, the consensus is that $300’s achievable.

Note that this figure represents a gain of around 17% from here. That would be a good result from a large-cap stock in the medium term, however, there’s obviously no guarantee it will get there.

Worth a look today?

Is the stock worth considering given this bullish analyst sentiment? I think so.

The way I see it, this company is almost guaranteed to get much bigger in the years ahead. Not only does it have a fast growing cloud computing division (which just announced a partnership with OpenAI), but it also has online shopping, its own high-powered computer chips, digital advertising, self-driving cars, and space satellite operations.

As for the valuation, it’s not stretched right now if you ask me. Looking at analysts’ earnings forecasts for next year (which may be increased in the weeks ahead after the great Q3 results), the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 31.

That may not be a bargain valuation. But I don’t think it’s unreasonable for a diversified tech company that has rewarded investors with 20%+ returns a year over the last few decades.

Of course, there are plenty of risks here. These include a slowdown in online shopping due to consumer weakness, competition in cloud computing, and disruption in digital advertising (eg consumers ordering goods directly from ChatGPT).

Overall though, I like the risk/reward proposition at current prices. To my mind, this stock could be a great core holding to consider (it is for me).


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Barclays, and Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Investors can target £17,497 in yearly passive income from 2,958 shares in this 8%-yielding FTSE 100 dividend star — here’s how

| Simon Watkins

The UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement group offers one of the highest yields in the FTSE index, generating significant…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares a ticking time bomb?

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers continues to be astounded by the performance of Rolls-Royce shares. But is the tide about to turn for…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Around a 10-year high, despite poor Q3 results and the motor finance scandal, what’s going on with Lloyds’ share price?

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds’ share price has reached levels not seen since July 2015, although recent results were poor and it remains mired…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Michael Burry just made a big bet against Palantir stock! Time to buy?

| Ben McPoland

The famed investor portrayed in the Hollywood film The Big Short thinks Palantir stock is in an AI bubble and…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

Up 28%, and with a strong earnings update, is there more in the tank for the BP share price?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie explains why he is growing increasingly optimistic on the BP share price and what could drive its next…

Read more »

Portrait of a boy with the map of the world painted on his face.
Investing Articles

ABF share price hits FTSE 100 spotlight on FY25 results and talk of Primark-Food split

| Andrew Mackie

With ABF's share price under scrutiny, pur writer explores whether a Primark-Food split could be the catalyst for long-term growth…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

Should I buy more BP shares after the energy giant beats Q3 earnings expectations?

| James Beard

James Beard considers what he should do with his BP shares following this morning’s (4 November) release of the group’s…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for 10 world-class growth shares for my retirement portfolio. Here’s what it gave me…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon’s looking for high-quality growth shares that can turbo-charge his retirement savings. Was ChatGPT able to help?

Read more »