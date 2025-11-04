Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 REIT stocks I bought for a lifetime of passive income!

2 REIT stocks I bought for a lifetime of passive income!

REITs can be an effective way for investors to unlock long-term dividend income at incredibly high yields. Here are two that Zaven Boyrazian owns.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When it comes to generating passive income, real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a fantastic tool. Why? Because these businesses pay out the bulk of their profits in dividends. And while that can result in heavy reliance on debt, those with sturdy cash flows can more than afford this expense while still maintaining and expanding shareholder payouts.

At the start of 2025, my income portfolio had three pure-play REITs. But with Warehouse REIT recently acquired and taken private, I now have two:

  • LondonMetric Property (LSE:LMP) – a diversified commercial property landlord targeting the logistics, retail, healthcare, and entertainment sectors with a 6.4% yield
  • Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW) – one of the largest owners of onshore and offshore wind farms in the UK, with a yield of 9.3%

The question is, should other investors consider adding these income stocks to their own portfolios?

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Inspecting the dividend

Both businesses have proven to be a lucrative source of passive income. In fact, LondonMetric has successfully raised its dividend for 10 years in a row by an average of 5.7% a year. Greencoat was on a similar hiking streak until 2024, when dividends remained flat. Nevertheless, the growth’s been similar at 5.1%.

What’s behind this success? Cash flow.

Regardless of economic conditions, the asset portfolio of both REITs is highly resilient. That’s because LondonMetric only deals with large enterprises like Amazon and Tesco under lease agreements that span an average of 17 years. As for Greencoat, electricity doesn’t go out of fashion during a recession.

This translates into a continuous stream of cash flow throughout the year, allowing both companies to keep debt under control and reward shareholders.

What to watch

As much as I admire these businesses, it’s essential to recognise the risk. As previously mentioned, REITs carry a lot of debt, and neither LondonMetric nor Greencoat are an exception.

In the past, this wasn’t much of an issue since interest rates were near zero. In 2025, that’s obviously no longer the case. And it’s subsequently put more pressure on cash flows while also dragging down the value of their asset portfolios.

This interest risk is why both stocks trade at a discount and offer such a high yield today. The management teams can obviously sell underperforming properties to reduce leverage. But with depressed asset prices, this could actually destroy long-term shareholder value.

It’s a bit like an investor being forced to sell shares in a terrific business at a terrible price during a stock market crash. And unfortunately for Greencoat, this has already started happening.

Wind speeds around the UK have been weak in the last two years, resulting in lower energy generation. That’s why its dividend hiking spree was temporarily paused, pushing the yield higher as investors grew more nervous.

Still worth considering?

Out of the two REITs, I think LondonMetric’s definitely the lower-risk option right now. Nevertheless, I still remain optimistic about both income stocks, even with Greencoat encountering a few bumps lately.

Investing in debt-heavy businesses is a higher-risk endeavour right now. But with strong long-term cash generation potential combined with exceptional yields, these stocks are worth the risk, in my opinion. That’s why income investors may want to dig a little deeper.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Greencoat Uk Wind Plc and LondonMetric Property Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Greencoat Uk Wind Plc, LondonMetric Property Plc, and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Red briefcase with the words Budget HM Treasury embossed in gold
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT what the UK Budget means for the FTSE 100 and it said…

| Stephen Wright

ChatGPT thinks oil and banking stocks are at risk of rising taxes. But Stephen Wright thinks there could be opportunities…

Read more »

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London
Investing Articles

Here’s where I see Vodafone’s share price ending 2025

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

After rallying 36%, the Vodafone share price is finally heading in the right direction, but is it too late to…

Read more »

Fathers Walking With Their Little Boy
Investing Articles

I told ChatGPT I wanted a passive income ISA that pays forever and it suggested…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is looking to generate a passive income in retirement from a balance portfolio of FTSE 100 shares. Could…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 FTSE shares that could rally this week if earnings updates impress 

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley takes a closer look at the forecasts for three massive blue-chip FTSE shares ahead of this week’s busy…

Read more »

Exterior of BT Group head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

If I invest £10,000 in BT shares, how much passive income can I earn?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

BT shares are a popular dividend stock in Britain, but just how much money are shareholders making in 2025, and…

Read more »

National Grid engineers at a substation
Investing Articles

If I invest £20,000 in National Grid shares, how much passive income can I get?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

National Grid shares are a popular dividend pick in the UK with defensive cash flows. But just how much passive…

Read more »

Tesco employee helping female customer
Investing Articles

Tesco shares are up 25.8% in 6 months. Is it too late to buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Tesco shares are firing on all cylinders as Britain’s biggest retailer steals market share and delivers impressive growth. But can…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Prediction: £10,000 in Lloyds shares will deliver a £1,073 dividend income in 2026 and 2027

| Royston Wild

Lloyds shares continue to offer one of the FTSE 100’s highest dividend yields. Does this make the banking giant a…

Read more »