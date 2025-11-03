Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 100 stock’s risen over 150% in 12 months. And there could be more to come

This FTSE 100 stock’s risen over 150% in 12 months. And there could be more to come

James Beard takes a close look at the third-best-performing FTSE 100 stock over the past year. And he thinks the rally could continue.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Babcock International Group (LSE:BAB), the FTSE 100 defence, aerospace and security company, has seen its share price soar by 156% since the start of November 2024.

It has some civilian customers but most of its business comes from the sale of military equipment as well as the provision of front-line support and training. The group’s involved in every one of the UK’s naval programmes comprising submarines, aircraft carriers and frigates.

On the up

Over the past four financial years, the group’s grown rapidly.

During the year ended 31 March 2025 (FY25), its underlying earnings per share was 50.3p. In FY22, it was 30.7p. This has been helped by a 1.7 percentage point improvement in its operating margin to 7.5%.

Similarly, its return on capital employed has increased from 17.4% to 37%.  

The group’s also been able to improve its balance sheet and pay down some of its borrowings. Babcock’s ratio of net debt to EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) was 0.3 at the end of FY25 compared to 1.8 at 31 March 2022.

Some challenges

However, as a reminder of how difficult it is to deliver large-scale engineering projects, Babcock has reported nearly £200m of losses on its Type 31 frigate programme.

Another potential issue is that the group pays a tiny dividend with income investors likely to be disappointed with the stock’s current (3 November) yield of 0.5%. Rather than boost its payout further, the group’s part-way through a £200m share buyback progamme.

But above all else, it’s the sort of stock that challenges the conscience. Indeed, many ethical investors won’t touch the sector. But I believe it’s the duty of any government to protect its people. Defence spending is just that. It’s expenditure on people, weapons and facilities that should help deter others from a full-scale invasion.

A June survey by YouGov found that 49% of British people wanted an increase in such spending. Even so, the nature of its operations means there’s always going to be a smaller pool of investors willing to take a stake.

Not over yet

However, I remain confident that the group will continue to grow. In its most recent trading update — for the five months ended 31 August – Babcock listed a series of new contract wins and described its performance as “encouraging”. It also upgraded its medium-term guidance of an underlying operating profit margin of 9% compared to the 8% previously expected.

Importantly, despite the group’s recent share price rally, its price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of both Rolls-Royce Holdings and BAE Systems, its two FTSE 100 peers. This suggests there could still be value in the stock.

Babcock’s operating in an industry that’s clearly benefitting from an increasingly uncertain world. NATO members have committed to spending 5% of GDP on “core defence requirements and defence and security-related spending” by 2035. Whether this happens or not remains to be seen. But the direction of travel is clear to me.

On this basis, I think it’s a stock that could be considered by long-term investors.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Babcock International Group Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce Plc, and YouGov Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio
Investing Articles

Chasing a passive income? Check out these 3 top global dividend shares

| Royston Wild

The UK isn’t the only source of dividend shares. Here are three overseas passive income stocks to consider and I'm…

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

Up 63%! This under-achieving FTSE 100 stock has just skyrocketed – what happened?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones turned his back on this beaten down FTSE 100 company, and now it's flying to the stars. Is…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if the Tesco share price is past its sell-by date and it said…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones had a bit of fun by asking ChatGPT whether the Tesco share price can continue its recent brilliant…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

50,000 shares of this 44p penny stock could deliver £1,650 in passive income

| Mark Hartley

A cheap penny stock with a 7.5% dividend yield is a rare find on the UK stock market. Mark Hartley…

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

Revealed! The FTSE 100’s top dividend yields for November 2025

| John Fieldsend

With the FTSE 100 at record highs, many investors might be wondering what the best dividends are on the index.…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Should I buy Meta stock for my ISA after a 14% fall?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Meta stock tanked after the company posted its earnings for the third quarter of 2025. Is this a great opportunity…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to aim for monthly passive income of over £1,000?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer walks through some of the basics when it comes to using an ISA full of dividend shares to…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Growth Shares

Why the Rolls-Royce share price fell in October

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Rolls-Royce share price struggled last month and flags up November as being a key month…

Read more »