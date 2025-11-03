Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Vodafone share price is heading towards 100p. Could the rally last?

The Vodafone share price is heading towards 100p. Could the rally last?

After a long period in the doldrums, Vodafone’s share price is on the up. James Beard considers whether changed investor sentiment could last.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London

Image source: Vodafone Group plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Vodafone (LSE:VOD) share price has been consistently above 80p since the start of July. At the end of October 2024, the stock was changing hands for 72p. Today (3 November), an investor could buy one for 92p.

In my opinion, an increase of 26% over 12 months is a pretty good performance. However, it has to be acknowledged that 40 members of the FTSE 100 have done better, including Airtel Africa (167%) and BT (31%), the two other telecoms companies on the index.

But these things are all relative. The last time Vodafone’s stock was valued at more than 90p was in early May 2023. On this basis, I think it’s fair to say that a recovery is underway.

What’s going on?

The catalyst for this appears to be a period of calm. To try and improve its financial performance, the group’s undertaken a major restructuring.

In recent years, it’s disposed of some of its under-performing divisions and non-core assets. Since the start of 2023, the telecoms giant’s exited Ghana, Hungary, Spain and Italy. It’s also sold its interest in Indus Towers and reduced its shareholding in Vantage Towers, two infrastructure companies. In addition, regulatory approval was received in March for the merger of its UK operations with Three.

Fans of share buybacks will probably argue that there’s been a steady increase in the group’s share price since a €2bn programme was announced in May 2024. A year later, another €2bn was declared. However, at the same time as embarking on this policy it also unveiled a 50% cut in its dividend.

Seeing the wood for the trees

With all these changes, it’s been difficult to assess the underlying performance of the group. Its last trading update said it expected to report adjusted EBITDAaL (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, after leases) of €11.3m-€11.6m for the year ending 31 March 2026 (FY26). At the lower end of this range, the group’s currently valued at 2.2 times earnings.

Deutsche Telekom, Europe’s largest in the sector, has a market-cap of 3 times adjusted EBITDAaL. This suggests that if Vodafone can continue to make steady progress, its share price could move higher still. If it matched the valuation of its bigger rival, its shares would be changing hands for around a third more.

Work to be done

But to get there, I suspect it has to convince investors that its problems in Germany are under control. A change in law made it illegal for television contracts to be bundled with the rent in apartment blocks. This has harmed all parts of the business in the country. Comparing FY25 with FY23, TV customers are down 31.4% and the number of mobile and fixed broadband users has fallen 6% and 4.8% respectively.

And if the rally is to continue, I think it will also need to demonstrate that VodafoneThree is able to grow in a highly competitive UK market.

If it can do these things, I think the Vodafone share price will continue to climb higher. There are plenty of ‘ifs’, of course. But for a while now, I’ve thought that the group’s been undervalued relative to its peers because of all the changes and uncertainty.

Now things appear to have settled down, I think it could be a stock to consider.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa Plc and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio
Investing Articles

Chasing a passive income? Check out these 3 top global dividend shares

| Royston Wild

The UK isn’t the only source of dividend shares. Here are three overseas passive income stocks to consider and I'm…

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

Up 63%! This under-achieving FTSE 100 stock has just skyrocketed – what happened?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones turned his back on this beaten down FTSE 100 company, and now it's flying to the stars. Is…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if the Tesco share price is past its sell-by date and it said…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones had a bit of fun by asking ChatGPT whether the Tesco share price can continue its recent brilliant…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

50,000 shares of this 44p penny stock could deliver £1,650 in passive income

| Mark Hartley

A cheap penny stock with a 7.5% dividend yield is a rare find on the UK stock market. Mark Hartley…

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

Revealed! The FTSE 100’s top dividend yields for November 2025

| John Fieldsend

With the FTSE 100 at record highs, many investors might be wondering what the best dividends are on the index.…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Should I buy Meta stock for my ISA after a 14% fall?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Meta stock tanked after the company posted its earnings for the third quarter of 2025. Is this a great opportunity…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to aim for monthly passive income of over £1,000?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer walks through some of the basics when it comes to using an ISA full of dividend shares to…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Growth Shares

Why the Rolls-Royce share price fell in October

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Rolls-Royce share price struggled last month and flags up November as being a key month…

Read more »