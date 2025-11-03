Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Prediction: in 12 months, £5,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares could be worth…

Prediction: in 12 months, £5,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares could be worth…

Rolls-Royce shares continue to take off, but how much higher can the FTSE 100 giant go? Zaven Boyrazian breaks down the latest expert forecasts.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s no secret that Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.) shares have vastly outperformed over the last five years. Since November 2020, the aerospace and engineering giant has grown its market-cap by a staggering 1,478%. And that’s before counting the extra gains of the recently reintroduced dividend.

But could more explosive growth be on the horizon? Here’s the latest projections from the experts.

Latest share price forecasts

As one of the most popular stocks in Britain, Rolls-Royce receives a lot of attention from institutional investors. And right now, even after its impressive surge, sentiment among these experts continues to be quite bullish.

Thirteen out of 18 analysts recommend buying Rolls-Royce shares even at today’s prices. And while there are differing opinions regarding the intrinsic value of the shares, there still seems to be more room for growth.

Morgan Stanley‘s issued a 1,250p price target. JP Morgan‘s slightly higher at 1,300p. And Citigroup‘s currently the most bullish with a 1,440p forecast. Compared to where the stock trades today, that’s a 28% projected capital gain – three and a half times more than the average annual return of the FTSE 100. And in terms of money, a £5,000 investment today could grow to £6,400 by this time next year.

Digging deeper

Forecasts always need to be taken with a healthy pinch of salt. They rely on several assumptions that aren’t guaranteed to come to pass. And blindly relying on even professional projections can lead investors astray.

So what assumptions are these bullish institutions relying on?

While there are some differences in their investment theses, there are several areas where opinions overlap. All three cite the firm’s impressive operational turnaround under the new leadership of Tufan Erginbilgiç, unlocking vastly superior free cash flow generation.

The experts anticipate further margin expansion over the coming years through cost-cutting initiatives, alongside continued momentum within both the civil and military aerospace sectors. And considering Rolls-Royce continues to make progress on its medium-term targets, these assumptions don’t seem unreasonable in the slightest.

What could go wrong?

Despite their optimistic outlook, all three teams of experts have identified notable threats to this FTSE 100 enterprise.

The bulk of revenue continues to stem from the aerospace sector rather than defence and energy. And while things are currently going well, it’s important to remember that air travel’s notoriously cyclical. Rising geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic slowdowns can have a significant and adverse effect on travel for both business and holidays.

Looking further ahead, while there’s excitement for Rolls-Royce’s small modular reactors (SMRs), questions surrounding economic viability and competitive forces are starting to rise. Given that SMRs are expected to play a key role in the group’s long-term growth, any hint of weakness could trigger some profit-taking activity.

Still worth considering?

The last few years have perfectly demonstrated why underestimating Rolls-Royce shares is a bad idea. And while some of the share price momentum might be based on future growth, there’s no denying the company’s in a massively stronger position compared to even before the pandemic threw a massive spanner into the works.

Having said that, I’m not eager to buy the shares right now. That’s because I’ve spotted another player in the aerospace sector executing its own impressive Rolls-Royce-like turnaround offering significantly greater long-term growth potential.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio
Investing Articles

Chasing a passive income? Check out these 3 top global dividend shares

| Royston Wild

The UK isn’t the only source of dividend shares. Here are three overseas passive income stocks to consider and I'm…

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

Up 63%! This under-achieving FTSE 100 stock has just skyrocketed – what happened?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones turned his back on this beaten down FTSE 100 company, and now it's flying to the stars. Is…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if the Tesco share price is past its sell-by date and it said…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones had a bit of fun by asking ChatGPT whether the Tesco share price can continue its recent brilliant…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

50,000 shares of this 44p penny stock could deliver £1,650 in passive income

| Mark Hartley

A cheap penny stock with a 7.5% dividend yield is a rare find on the UK stock market. Mark Hartley…

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

Revealed! The FTSE 100’s top dividend yields for November 2025

| John Fieldsend

With the FTSE 100 at record highs, many investors might be wondering what the best dividends are on the index.…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Should I buy Meta stock for my ISA after a 14% fall?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Meta stock tanked after the company posted its earnings for the third quarter of 2025. Is this a great opportunity…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to aim for monthly passive income of over £1,000?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer walks through some of the basics when it comes to using an ISA full of dividend shares to…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Growth Shares

Why the Rolls-Royce share price fell in October

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Rolls-Royce share price struggled last month and flags up November as being a key month…

Read more »