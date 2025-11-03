Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » At 11.4%, this FTSE 250 dividend stock has the largest dividend yield in the index

At 11.4%, this FTSE 250 dividend stock has the largest dividend yield in the index

Grabbing high-yield stocks on the FTSE 250 can unlock impressive investment income. But is the highest yield always the best choice?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Despite being predominantly known for growth, the FTSE 250 is filled with high-yielding dividend shares. Some even venture into double-digit payout territory, including Foresight Environmental Infrastructure (LSE:FGEN), which currently has the highest yield in the entire index at 11.4%.

As its name suggests, this UK-based investment trust focuses on managing a diversified portfolio of environmental infrastructure assets across Europe. That includes projects like renewable energy, waste-to-energy, and biomass energy solutions.

With the growing need for clean electricity, the business has enjoyed fairly predictable and consistent inflation-resistant cash flows. And subsequently, despite the recent weakness in its share price, investors have reaped 10 years of consecutive dividend hikes.

So, with such a high yield on offer, should income investors go against the crowd and capitalise on this seemingly lucrative source of passive income?

The challenge of interest rates

Investing in the development of renewable energy infrastructure is not cheap. And when interest rates were near 0% in the past, Foresight had little trouble raising affordable capital. But this debt-heavy strategy has backfired following the resurgence of inflation in 2022.

With central banks hiking interest rates, the leveraged balance sheets of renewable energy trusts became enormous liabilities. And in many cases, it forced asset sales at depressed prices to prevent insolvency.

Today, interest rates are slowly coming back down. Nevertheless, they remain elevated. And when combined with sector-specific construction delays, higher input costs, and long-term energy price downgrades, Foresight remains shrouded in uncertainty.

A hidden opportunity?

To management’s credit, the group’s debt exposure is being tackled. Gearing landed at 28.7% in its latest financial results, down from around 36% in 2021. And further debt reduction efforts are under way.

What’s more, while investor sentiment surrounding renewables remains weak, that doesn’t change the fact that most of Foresight’s energy contracts are inflation-linked.

In turn, so are dividends. And with management having a fairly strong track record of deploying capital, the company could be in a strong recovery position once further interest rate cuts reinvigorate investor appetite in this sector.

Of course, there’s no way of knowing exactly when the tide will change. Inflation is proving annoyingly stubborn. And we’ve already seen the Bank of England delay rate cuts as a result.

For long-term investors with the patience to wait, that may not seem like a problem. Sadly, that’s not the case. With upcoming debt maturities, Foresight will likely begin refinancing its loans. And if interest rates are still elevated, the group’s average cost of debt could rise significantly, putting pressure on its cash flow as well as dividends.

This is one of the main reasons why the shares are trading at a steep discount to net asset value and why investors are seemingly reluctant to jump on the double-digit yield.

The bottom line

The combination of macroeconomic, operational, and sector-specific risks surrounding this business certainly explains why investor sentiment is weak. Yet with all these risks already seemingly baked into its share price, the yield is tempting in my mind.

There’s no denying investors will need patience. But if Foresight is able to successfully navigate through the current challenging market environment, the long-term rewards could open the door to phenomenal passive income. That’s why I’m taking a much closer contrarian look at this FTSE 250 enterprise.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio
Investing Articles

Chasing a passive income? Check out these 3 top global dividend shares

| Royston Wild

The UK isn’t the only source of dividend shares. Here are three overseas passive income stocks to consider and I'm…

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

Up 63%! This under-achieving FTSE 100 stock has just skyrocketed – what happened?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones turned his back on this beaten down FTSE 100 company, and now it's flying to the stars. Is…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if the Tesco share price is past its sell-by date and it said…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones had a bit of fun by asking ChatGPT whether the Tesco share price can continue its recent brilliant…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

50,000 shares of this 44p penny stock could deliver £1,650 in passive income

| Mark Hartley

A cheap penny stock with a 7.5% dividend yield is a rare find on the UK stock market. Mark Hartley…

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

Revealed! The FTSE 100’s top dividend yields for November 2025

| John Fieldsend

With the FTSE 100 at record highs, many investors might be wondering what the best dividends are on the index.…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Should I buy Meta stock for my ISA after a 14% fall?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Meta stock tanked after the company posted its earnings for the third quarter of 2025. Is this a great opportunity…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to aim for monthly passive income of over £1,000?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer walks through some of the basics when it comes to using an ISA full of dividend shares to…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Growth Shares

Why the Rolls-Royce share price fell in October

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Rolls-Royce share price struggled last month and flags up November as being a key month…

Read more »