Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £20,000 invested in this FTSE 250 financial gem could make me £12,406 in annual dividend income over time!

£20,000 invested in this FTSE 250 financial gem could make me £12,406 in annual dividend income over time!

This FTSE 250 investment star has delivered consistently high dividend yields over the past five years, which can lead to a big annual income.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 250 investment manager Aberdeen (LSE: ABDN) paid a total dividend in 2024 of 14.6p. This gives a dividend yield on the current £2.03 share price of 7.2%.

It paid the same dividend in each of the past five years, beginning in 2020. These generated average dividend yields in those years, respectively, of 2020’s 5.2%, then 6.1%, 7.7%, 8.2%, and 10.3%.

Analysts’ consensus forecasts are that it will also pay the same dividend this year, next year, and in 2027.

How much dividend income could this make me?

Given this, another £20,000 invested by me in the stock now will make £21,000 in dividends after 10 years.

This also reflects my reinvesting the dividends straight back into the stock – known as ‘dividend compounding’.

On the same basis (which is not guaranteed, of course), this amount would increase to £152,307 after 30 years.

Including the initial £20,000 investment, the total value of the holding would be £172,307 by then.

This would generate an annual dividend income for me at that point of £12,406.

Does the underlying business look solid?

A firm’s ability to keep paying a high level of dividends depends on the solidity of the underlying business.

In this context, all of Aberdeen’s results this year have looked good to me.

The 2024 numbers released on 4 March this year saw an IFRS profit of £251m. This compared to a £6m loss the previous year.

Its 30 April Q1 trading update saw a reiteration of 2026 targets of a £300m+ operating profit and around £300m of net capital generation.

Following this, investment bank JP Morgan upgraded Aberdeen to Overweight from Neutral. This indicates that it expects the stock to outperform its sector.

In the July H1 numbers, IFRS profit soared 47% year on year to £252m. Net capital generation jumped 7% to £111m, and diluted earnings per share leapt 48% to 13.5p.

At that point, the firm highlighted that price cuts at its Adviser arm designed to compete with lower-fee rivals would squeeze its margins. This remains an ongoing risk.

That said, its Q3 trading update released on 22 October showed assets under management rose 6% to £542.4bn.

And the firm reiterated its 2026 targets of adjusted operating profit above £300m, and net capital generation of around £300m.

It is ultimately profits that power any firm’s dividends (and share price) higher.

My investment view

Aberdeen began a deep reorganisation after it had been demoted from the FTSE 100 in August 2023.

This broadly focused on reducing costs, cutting layers of middle management, and improving the client experience.

The subsequent results attest to its success so far in these aims, in my view.

This has also been reflected in an increase in value in the stock price. I do not intend to sell any of my high-dividend-yielding stocks. However, it is comforting to know that if I do, I might also make a profit on that.

More specifically here, a discounted cash flow valuation shows Aberdeen shares are 44% undervalued at their current £2.03 price.

Therefore, their fair value is £3.63.

Consequently, given its solid fundamentals, high yield, and deep undervaluation, I will buy more of the stock shortly.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in aberdeen group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if the Tesco share price is past its sell-by date and it said…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones had a bit of fun by asking ChatGPT whether the Tesco share price can continue its recent brilliant…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

50,000 shares of this 44p penny stock could deliver £1,650 in passive income

| Mark Hartley

A cheap penny stock with a 7.5% dividend yield is a rare find on the UK stock market. Mark Hartley…

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

Revealed! The FTSE 100’s top dividend yields for November 2025

| John Fieldsend

With the FTSE 100 at record highs, many investors might be wondering what the best dividends are on the index.…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Should I buy Meta stock for my ISA after a 14% fall?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Meta stock tanked after the company posted its earnings for the third quarter of 2025. Is this a great opportunity…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to aim for monthly passive income of over £1,000?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer walks through some of the basics when it comes to using an ISA full of dividend shares to…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Growth Shares

Why the Rolls-Royce share price fell in October

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Rolls-Royce share price struggled last month and flags up November as being a key month…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Up 60% in 2025, this FTSE 250 stock still yields 5.7%!

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers takes a closer look at a stock from the FTSE 250 that's been giving owners a compelling mix…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock’s risen over 150% in 12 months. And there could be more to come

| James Beard

James Beard takes a close look at the third-best-performing FTSE 100 stock over the past year. And he thinks the…

Read more »