I asked ChatGPT for the ‘next Nvidia stock’. Here are 5 names it gave me…

In his quest to find the next Nvidia stock, Edward Sheldon turned to generative AI app ChatGPT. The results were a little surprising.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA

Image source: NVIDIA

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock’s been an incredible investment in recent years. In my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP), for example, it’s currently showing a gain of 795%.

Recently, I was playing around with ChatGPT and I asked it to list five growth stocks that could potentially be the next Nvidia. Here are the names it came up with.

ChatGPT’s picks

Based on current market trends, ChatGPT listed the following companies:

  • AMD
  • ASML
  • Broadcom
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
  • Oracle

The first four businesses operate in the chip industry, like Nvidia, while Oracle’s in the cloud computing/data centre space.

I’m not convinced

Now, these are all brilliant companies. All five could potentially deliver strong returns in the years ahead. But are they likely to be the next Nvidia? I don’t think so.

Nvidia’s story is pretty unique. You see, CEO Jensen Huang saw the artificial intelligence (AI) boom coming long before most other chip companies did (well before ChatGPT was launched). As a result, he was able to develop market-leading products for the industry (GPUs) and capture a huge amount of market share.

When the AI market took off a few years ago, Nvidia’s sales and earnings skyrocketed. Last financial year revenue was $130bn – about 1,100% higher than the figure five years earlier.

One other thing worth noting is that if we go back a decade or so, Nvidia wasn’t a mainstream stock. As a result, its market-cap was only around $10bn (the smallest company in ChatGPT’s list is AMD with a market-cap of $420bn).

Now, ChatGPT hasn’t been able to see this and find an equivalent in another industry. It’s simply listed five growth stocks that are ‘frequently cited’ as having the potential for significant gains.

In other words, it hasn’t really done any proper research. That’s disappointing, and it highlights the risks of using AI for investment decisions.

Finding the next big thing?

If I was looking for the next Nvidia today (and I am), I’d be looking for small, less-well-known companies in emerging growth industries. Some examples here include self-driving vehicles, humanoid robots, flying taxis/drones, and nuclear power.

My focus would be on companies that develop vital technology for their industries, have strong competitive advantages (meaning competitors can’t easily replicate their products), strong management teams (ideally founder-led companies), and solid balance sheets. To my mind, these are the crucial ingredients when it comes to finding the next Nvidia.

A growth stock I’ve uncovered

One stock I’ve personally taken a punt on recently is Hesai (NASDAQ: HSAI). It’s a small Chinese company that specialises in LiDAR (remote sensing) technology and is founder-led.

I think it looks really well placed to benefit from the growth of both the self-driving vehicle and humanoid robotics industries. Already, it has loads of partnerships with businesses in these industries and has significant market share.

I’ll point out that this is probably the riskiest stock I own. The fact that it’s a Chinese business means that there are all kinds of complex geopolitical risks.

Given the risks, I expect its share price to have huge swings (like Nvidia has over the years). I’m comfortable with the risks though – I’m in it as a long-term investor.

If someone’s looking for big gains (and comfortable with risk), I think it’s worth a closer look.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Nvidia, Hesai Group, and ASML. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML, Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, Oracle, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

