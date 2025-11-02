Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » After falling 30% this year, should I consider putting beaten-down Diageo shares in my ISA?

After falling 30% this year, should I consider putting beaten-down Diageo shares in my ISA?

Diageo’s been one of the worst performers on the FTSE 100 this year. James Beard looks at the pros and cons of adding the stock to his ISA.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
Landlady greets regular at real ale pub

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I have a bit of spare cash in my Stocks and Shares ISA at the moment. But inflation’s constantly eroding its value so I’d rather it be deployed in the stock market.

To identify potential candidates, one option I like to pursue is to look at well-known names that have seen their share prices fall significantly over a relatively short period of time.

Of course, this could be a sign of a fundamental problem. But sometimes, it’s an indication of a short-term issue that’s likely to be overcome, although often not immediately.

If all goes to plan, in a few years’ time, it might be possible to look back and pat myself on the back for picking up a bit of a bargain. However, I think it’s important to be patient. A recovery can take time and is rarely smooth.

A fallen giant

The Diageo (LSE:DGE) share price has fallen 31% since the start of 2025. The stock’s now (31 October) changing hands for around 56% less than when it reached its post-pandemic high in December 2021.

However, the group remains a titan of the drinks industry. It owns over 200 brands – the most famous probably being Guinness — covering all tastes and price points in the market. It was one of the few companies that did well during the pandemic.

But over the past four years, the group’s seen a decline in its sales volumes. It says this reflects a trend towards drinking better not more. In other words, people are trading up and buying more expensive brands. For example, from 2014-2024, the share of the spirits market accounted for by premium labels increased from 26% to 35%.

Source: 30 June 2025 company annual report

Yet I would have expected this to be reflected in an improvement in the group’s gross profit margin. Instead, this appears to be relatively flat and has been in a narrow range of 43.4%-43.7% during its past four financial years.

Financial yearReported volume (million equivalent units)Gross profit margin (%)
2022263.043.7
2023243.443.4
2024230.543.7
2025230.143.5
Source: company reports / financial year = 30 June

Not all bad

Despite the group’s woes, Guinness continues to be a success story. Thanks to some high-profile ‘Guinnfluencers’ creating plenty of social media interest, it’s been estimated that the brand’s now worth nearly 20% of the group’s total market-cap. And as evidence of changing tastes, the alcohol-free version is doing particularly well. Ocado now sells more 0.0 than it does of the original.

One benefit from the falling share price is that those who invest now could achieve a 4.5% yield compared to the average for the FTSE 100 of 3.3%. This is based on amounts paid over the past 12 months. Of course, there can never be any guarantees when it comes to dividends.

My verdict

On balance, the stock’s not for me. Although Diageo has some impressive brand names in its stable, due to changing tastes and attitudes, I think there’s some uncertainty over the long-term prospects for the drinks industry.

Source: company website

For health and financial reasons, GenZ-ers are drinking less than their parents. And increasingly cash-strapped governments around the world are likely to consider the sector an easy target for additional duties and taxes.

Although I think the group has lots going for it, until I see evidence of a turnaround, I’m not going to invest.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Belfast City Sunset with colorful twilight over Lagan Weir Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge spanning over the Lagan River in downtown Belfast
Investing Articles

Here’s what I’m taking from the £8bn Türkiye deal for BAE Systems shares

| John Fieldsend

BAE Systems shares just got a boost from a huge international defence order. Here's what our Foolish author is taking…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

I bought Aston Martin shares. What was I thinking?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones took a punt last year and bought Aston Martin shares. He may as well have set fire to…

Read more »

Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in BAE shares 6 years ago is now worth…

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley takes a look at the factors that drove a 440% rise in BAE shares since its pandemic lows…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

A hybrid passive income plan you can start in November

| Stephen Wright

Most long-term investment plans involve reinvesting dividends for decades before they generate any passive income. Here’s one that doesn’t.

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the ‘next Nvidia stock’. Here are 5 names it gave me…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

In his quest to find the next Nvidia stock, Edward Sheldon turned to generative AI app ChatGPT. The results were…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

Forget meme stocks: here’s a FTSE share that’s making investors huge amounts of money

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Most investors won’t have heard of this FTSE stock. That’s a shame as it's generating life-changing returns for those invested…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

How many dividend shares would a retiree need to put in an ISA to target a £35k passive income?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley looks at examples of how a dedicated ISA dividend investment strategy could target a lucrative passive income for…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Is the stock market going to crash in November?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft boosting AI spending makes a stock market crash this month less likely than…

Read more »