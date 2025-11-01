Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Why Alphabet stock went up this week (and why Meta shares did not)

Why Alphabet stock went up this week (and why Meta shares did not)

Alphabet shares reached an all-time high this week after the firm’s Q3 earnings. But the stock market isn’t always impressed by AI spending.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was a big stock market winner this week after the company’s Q3 earnings report on Wednesday (29 October). But not all is well in Silicon Valley.

By contrast, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) saw its share price go the opposite way. And this tells investors something very important about the outlook for artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.

Still growing, still spending

Alphabet reported revenue growth of 16% in Q3. But the real highlight was its Google Cloud division, where sales came in 34% higher than the previous year. 

As a result, the firm increased its capital expenditure forecasts from $85bn to between $91bn and $93bn for the full year. The stock market liked this very much, sending the share price up. 

Meta reported sales growth of 26%, driven by continued strength in its advertising business. The company also announced a slight increase in its AI spend going forward.

The stock market didn’t like this at all, sending the stock down 11%. So here we have two companies growing strongly and increasing their AI spend – so what’s the difference?

Demand

At the moment, Alphabet is spending in order to be able to meet current demand from customers. Meta, on the other hand, is not – and that’s the big difference between the two. 

Google’s Cloud business involves selling computing power to third parties. And the demand for this is so strong that the firm needs to build out additional data centres to meet this.

Meta, on the other hand, is in a different position. The company’s large-scale AI infrastructure is purely for its own use in building and improving its own products. 

That makes its AI investments riskier. And CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that Meta is building more capacity than it currently has use for in anticipation of future needs.

AI bubble?

A lot of investors are wary of an AI bubble at the moment. In that context, the difference between Alphabet and Meta is huge, which explains why the stocks went different ways. 

It’s one thing to be building infrastructure where demand is known. But it’s quite another to be putting cash out in the expectation that a use for it will appear at some point in the future.

Meta’s strategy might well turn out to be the right one. But that’s not guaranteed and this kind of spending is the kind of thing investors concerned about a bubble are looking for.

Equally, there is a chance that the demand Google is seeing subsides and its investments don’t work out. Right now, though, its capital expenditures look much less speculative.

Ups and downs

Sometimes the stock market does things that don’t make any sense. Other times, there’s an explanation to be found for investors who are willing to look for it.

Meta is one of the major companies that is making genuine progress with AI. Its AI programmes have generated real improvements to its social media platforms.

Despite this, its spending looks much riskier than Alphabet’s. I think investors can justifiably consider buying either stock, but the difference between them in terms of AI is huge.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet and Meta Platforms. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

After soaring 282% is this blue-chip the best share to consider buying if markets crash in November?

| Harvey Jones

We didn't get a stock market crash in October, but November could still be be volatile. Harvey Jones asks if…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 growth stock soared 75% in October! Time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

This growth stock may offer investors a thrilling opportunity in AI after it skyrocketed last month. Harvey Jones wonders whether…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares doubled my money in 2 years – should I double down and buy more in November?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is thrilled with the brilliant performance of his Lloyds shares, and loves the dividends too. Now he's wondering…

Read more »

A row of satellite radars at night
Investing Articles

1 under-the-radar dividend growth stock to consider buying for passive income

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers looks beyond the usual suspects and zooms in on a FTSE 250 stock providing a great passive income…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Already down 40%, holders of Greggs shares won’t want to see this news

| Paul Summers

Once-loved Greggs shares have been hammered by the market. And Paul Summers has found something to suggest this might just…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Buying 777 Legal & General shares now returns passive income of…

| John Fieldsend

A dividend yield above 8% is sometimes an ominous warning sign. Not so with Legal & General shares argues our…

Read more »

A row of satellite radars at night
Investing Articles

Up 50% in a week! This under-the-radar FTSE 250 stock is crushing the market

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley considers whether the spectacular rally of a recent FTSE 250 addition is sustainable – or if it will…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 share I predict will outperform the S&P 500 over the next 5 years

| Mark Hartley

The S&P 500 may have dominated headlines, but this FTSE 100 stock could offer stronger potential in the next five…

Read more »