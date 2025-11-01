Member Login
Looking to build long-term wealth? Consider buying these FTSE 100 shares

Does the FTSE 100 have any shares for growth investors looking to build wealth over time? Stephen Wright thinks the answer is definitely ‘yes’.

Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 shares have a reputation for being less exciting than their S&P 500 counterparts. But I think a lot of investors have an exaggerated view in both directions.

Outside a handful of explosive tech names, there’s not much growth coming from US stocks right now. And the UK has more in the way of exciting opportunities than you might think. 

Growth stocks

Outside the collection of stocks known as the Magnificent Seven, earnings growth has been pretty weak recently. Analysts at JP Morgan are expecting growth to fall to around 3% in Q4.

Source: JP Morgan Guide to the Markets Q4 2025

That means anyone looking to buy an S&P 500 tracker fund had better hope the 10 largest names can keep growing. They’re holding the entire show together by themselves right now.

A small number of companies doing all the work in terms of growth means valuations have become stretched in relative terms. And that gives investors looking at US stocks a dilemma.

Source: JP Morgan Guide to the Markets Q4 2025

The choice is between paying very high multiples for a few growth names, or looking at a large sea of businesses that aren’t growing much. Neither option is particularly attractive. 

B2B events

Investors looking at UK equities arguably have a much easier time of things. Take Informa (LSE:INF) – the owner of major trade shows globally – as an example. 

The company’s revenues have grown at 18.5% a year for the last five years. Now, that does include a Covid-19 recovery, but the average annual growth rate since 2015 is still 12%. 

Investors should note that some of this has been driven by acquisitions, which are naturally one-off. And Informa has done some deals at high multiples recently, which creates risk.

The firm’s asset-light model, however, gives it some very attractive economic properties. So at a (forward) price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15, I think it’s well worth considering. 

B2C products

Games Workshop (LSE:GAW) is another FTSE 100 firm that generates outstanding returns on invested capital. And it’s grown revenues at an average of 17% a year over the last decade.

The big question is whether or not it can continue. The growth rate over the last 10 years has been very uneven and this illustrates the risk of a recession for the company. 

It’s worth noting, though, that its products aren’t exactly big-ticket items compared to things like holidays or home improvements. And I think this makes the firm unusually resilient.

The stock also has a 3.5% dividend yield, which is unusual for something growing at that rate. As a result, I think investors looking to build wealth over time should consider buying it.

Building wealth

Outside a few outstanding names that trade at relatively high multiples, the S&P 500 and the FTSE 100 look fairly similar to me. And I think both have growth stocks worth considering. 

In the UK, Informa and Games Workshop are two that investors looking to build wealth should check out. In my view, they’re among the best stocks to consider buying right now.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Games Workshop Group Plc and Informa Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop Group Plc and Informa Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

