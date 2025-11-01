How you can invest £200 a month in UK shares to target a £20,131 second income

Investing in UK shares is an excellent way to unlock a second income. And even with £200 a month, it’s possible to build a £500k portfolio. Here’s how.

British stocks offer some of the most generous dividend payouts in the world, making them potentially perfect for investors seeking to earn a second income. And thanks to compounding, investing even a modest £200 each month can eventually grow into a substantial £503,280 portfolio paying £20,131 in passive income.

Unlocking £20k+ income

By investing in quality companies, investors have enjoyed some phenomenal wealth-building gains over the long run.

The FTSE 100 serves as a prime example of this. Anyone who’s invested in the UK’s flagship large-cap index has, on average, enjoyed an 8% annualised return over the last few decades. And assuming this rate of return continues going forward, a £200 monthly investment can grow into a substantial £298,072 nest egg after 30 years.

But for those willing to be braver and invest exclusively in the best income and growth opportunities, a higher return could be possible.

Even if that means only earning an extra 2.5% per year, investors could enjoy a far more robust nest egg of just over £500,000. And following the 4% withdrawal rule, that translates into a second income of £20,131.

Earning extra returns

Unlocking that extra 2.5% gain sounds simple enough on paper. But in practice, it can be a bit trickier. After all, it’s not just about finding amazing companies today, but rather finding the companies that can continue to be amazing over the next 30 years.

So, investors need to ask themselves which industries are likely to stick around between now and 2055? Well, one sector that I think is highly unlikely to go out of fashion is real estate. And right now, there’s an interesting opportunity within the niche of self-storage.

Safestore Holdings (LSE:SAFE) hasn’t been an explosive performer of late. Rising interest rates have put pressure on its profits due to higher interest expenses. But it’s also reduced activity in the residential real estate market. And with fewer families moving homes as well as others postponing expensive renovation projects, the company has lost one of its main tailwinds.

But now that interest rates are falling, the tide could be changing. Looking at its latest results, occupancy is starting to recover, with revenues following suit.

In other words, the cyclical downturn that’s hampered Safestore shares could be on the verge of reversing. For reference, the last time this happened, Safestore shares went on to deliver a 4,115% total return between 2009 and 2021.

That’s the equivalent of a 33% annualised return! And while past performance doesn’t guarantee future results, it nonetheless makes it an opportunity worth exploring further in my opinion.

Risk versus reward

The biggest concern I currently have is the risk of continued economic weakness combined with stubborn inflation. Combined, these factors could delay the expected cyclical recovery. And Safestore shares may suffer significantly because of it.

After all, with over £1bn of net debt on the balance sheet, the group is highly sensitive to interest rates. And since it’s more leveraged than some of its competitors, the firm may be at a financial disadvantage.

Nevertheless, its impressive track record makes me cautiously optimistic for what the long term holds. That’s why, despite the risks, I think investors seeking a second income may want to take a closer look.