Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Growth stocks: 1 I’m buying in November and 1 I’m staying well away from

Growth stocks: 1 I’m buying in November and 1 I’m staying well away from

For investors looking for growth stocks, artificial intelligence can be a threat as well as an opportunity. Stephen Wright outlines his plan.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When it comes to growth stocks, durability is key. Earnings growth is all about the future, so investors need to be confident nothing’s going to go wrong between now and then.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is creating huge opportunities, but it’s also threatening a number of established businesses. With that in mind, I’m looking to be careful with my investing.

Brown & Brown

Shares in insurance broker Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) fell 6% on Tuesday (28 October) after the firm’s earnings report. And looking at the results, I think I can see why.

Organic revenue growth of 3.5% was the weakest it’s been in some time. This was largely due to an unusually competitive insurance market, which the company can’t do anything about. 

While the past isn’t a guarantee of the future, history tells us that these environments don’t tend to last for too long. And I’m looking to use this as an opportunity to buy the stock. 

I’m really impressed by Brown & Brown as a company. It combines economies of scale with the benefits of local expertise and it operates in a market that’s undergoing consolidation.

I think that means there’s significant scope for growth, both through higher margins and via acquisitions. And the firm is in the process of working through a deal worth almost $10bn.

A deal of that size inevitably brings integration risk and they’ve paid a high multiple for it. But I’m excited to have the opportunity to buy the stock at a price below $85.

Salesforce

Analysts have pretty optimistic views of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) at the moment. But I’m extremely wary about what AI means for the future of the company’s business. 

The firm’s Agentforce platform allows customers to build and deploy their own autonomous AI agents. And it’s saving Salesforce money in the form of 4,000 fewer customer support staff. 

The trouble is, I think it’s also likely to stunt the company’s growth. Specifically, I suspect AI is going to mean other businesses are in a position to build their own AI agents themselves.

Salesforce’s key competitive strength has been its switching costs. And I don’t expect those to disappear, which should give the company the ability to generate growth by raising prices. 

The firm’s ability to do this, though, is going to be limited if customers can do something similar at a lower cost elsewhere. And this is showing up in estimates of future earnings.

Analysts expect earnings per share to grow at 9% a year up to 2028. That’s not intrinsically terrible, but I don’t think it justifies me buying the stock at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 37.

Opportunities and threats

As an investor, I want to own shares in companies that are going to be worth more in the future. And that means ones that are going to be able to grow their earnings for a long time. 

I think Brown & Brown fits the bill and I currently hold it. A fragmented US middle market should bring growth opportunities in the future and makes short-term weakness a buying opportunity for me.

With Salesforce, the story is different. The rise of AI looks like a threat to its competitive position and growth prospects, which is why I think I have better opportunities elsewhere.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Brown & Brown. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Salesforce. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

After soaring 282% is this blue-chip the best share to consider buying if markets crash in November?

| Harvey Jones

We didn't get a stock market crash in October, but November could still be be volatile. Harvey Jones asks if…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 growth stock soared 75% in October! Time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

This growth stock may offer investors a thrilling opportunity in AI after it skyrocketed last month. Harvey Jones wonders whether…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares doubled my money in 2 years – should I double down and buy more in November?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is thrilled with the brilliant performance of his Lloyds shares, and loves the dividends too. Now he's wondering…

Read more »

A row of satellite radars at night
Investing Articles

1 under-the-radar dividend growth stock to consider buying for passive income

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers looks beyond the usual suspects and zooms in on a FTSE 250 stock providing a great passive income…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Already down 40%, holders of Greggs shares won’t want to see this news

| Paul Summers

Once-loved Greggs shares have been hammered by the market. And Paul Summers has found something to suggest this might just…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Buying 777 Legal & General shares now returns passive income of…

| John Fieldsend

A dividend yield above 8% is sometimes an ominous warning sign. Not so with Legal & General shares argues our…

Read more »

A row of satellite radars at night
Investing Articles

Up 50% in a week! This under-the-radar FTSE 250 stock is crushing the market

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley considers whether the spectacular rally of a recent FTSE 250 addition is sustainable – or if it will…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Why Alphabet stock went up this week (and why Meta shares did not)

| Stephen Wright

Alphabet shares reached an all-time high this week after the firm’s Q3 earnings. But the stock market isn’t always impressed…

Read more »