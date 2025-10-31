Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 14% yesterday, is it the end for this train wreck in my Stocks and Shares ISA? 

Up 14% yesterday, is it the end for this train wreck in my Stocks and Shares ISA? 

This Nasdaq biotech in my Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio just got a shot in the arm. Here’s why I’m almost past caring at this point.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. As well as contributing more than 1,700 articles for The Motley Fool UK, he has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:
Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A stock jumped 14% in my ISA portfolio yesterday (30 October). Normally this would be great, but strangely I felt nothing.

That’s because the share — Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) — was already struggling badly. In fact, even after this double-digit rise, I’m still down 78% on my investment.

It’s fitting that it’s Halloween today, because this one has been a horror show for me. But at least it might now be coming to an end.

Pipeline problems

Moderna made a fortune from its mRNA vaccine during the pandemic. With this windfall, it invested heavily to develop and commercialise more blockbuster drugs across a range of areas, including infectious diseases, rare diseases, and immuno-oncology.

But with Covid vaccine sales dwindling, it has struggled to translate pipeline promise into actual money-making drugs. Its approved RSV vaccine has struggled to gain commercial traction, while it recently scrapped a trial to prevent CMV (a virus that can cause birth defects).

The most promising treatments are in immuno-oncology, where Moderna is using its technology to harness the body’s immune system to identify and kill cancer cells. These experimental cancer vaccines are used to treat the disease, not prevent it.

In a mid-stage trial last year, its lead candidate mRNA-4157 cut the risk of recurrence or death by 49% in melanoma patients when used with Merck‘s immunotherapy drug Keytruda.

Not only is mRNA-4157 now in late-stage trials, but it has been extended to lung, bladder and kidney cancers. So these experimental vaccines could be game-changing, both for Moderna and cancer patients.

High stakes

As exciting as this sounds, these treatments might not succeed. This is a key risk, because the company needs its pipeline to start delivering sooner rather than later.

What’s more, a personalised vaccine means it’s customised for each patient based on their unique tumour mutation profile. So Moderna must design and manufacture a custom mRNA strand.

Therefore, they could be very costly to both make and sell, turning them into a niche product. And with Moderna’s revenue expected to fall around 40% this year to somewhere between $1.5bn and $2.2bn, alongside a massive loss, the stakes could not be higher.

The company did have $7.5bn in cash and equivalents at the end of June. But that was down from $12.2bn at the end of March 2024.

The end could be nigh

Perhaps this financial ticking clock is why Moderna is looking at its options, according to a STAT News piece widely reported yesterday. This could involve bringing in a large pharmaceutical partner to help shoulder the financial burden of continuing with its oncology pipeline, or even a takeover.

Now, this is just speculation as the company has not officially commented yet. But Moderna’s Q3 results are due on Bonfire Night, so I would expect management to address this then, if not before.

Which would I prefer? Well, an acquisition would put me out of my misery, allowing me to crystallise a big loss. A significant partnership would presumably soothe investors’ nerves about cash burn, depending on the details.

Ideally, I would prefer to hop in the TARDIS and not have invested at all. But that’s a different matter.

I’ll wait to see how things play out. In the meantime, I’ll look to invest in safer UK stocks.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Moderna. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Moderna. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy woman commuting on a train and checking her mobile phone while using headphones
Investing Articles

Amazon stock’s huge 12% jump is excellent news for these FTSE 100 shares

| Ben McPoland

For investors wanting technology exposure at a discount, these high-quality FTSE shares are well worth digging into right now.

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Is this penny share deep value hiding in plain sight?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has sold this penny year at a profit this year, before buying it again -- and is now…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

7%+ yields: 3 FTSE dividend shares to consider this November

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane discusses a trio of FTSE shares with juicy yields above 7% and well-known, long-established businesses.

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

Can the FTSE 100 smash through 10,000 points by Christmas?

| Alan Oscroft

Which stocks might help push the FTSE 100 to a new all-time record in time for the holiday season? Let's…

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

1 UK stock to consider buying under 400p

| Ben McPoland

The FTSE 100 may be moving higher, but some sectors remain out of favour with UK stock investors, offering timely…

Read more »

A picture of a house decorated on the day of Halloween.
Investing Articles

Here’s how an ISA worth £20k today could generate £1,600 in passive income by next Halloween!

| Christopher Ruane

A simple income-focused strategy can turn a Stocks and Shares ISA into a passive income machine! Christopher Ruane explains how.

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

How big does an ISA need to be to target £1,500 in monthly second income?

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers explores how much cash it takes to earn a tax-free second income of £1,500 in 2025. He also…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

Looking for shares to buy this November? Here’s why I’m still looking for UK bargains!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer shares his take on why, as the FTSE 100 goes from strength to strength, he's still actively hunting…

Read more »