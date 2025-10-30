Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 29%, are Diageo shares — and their 4.4% dividend yield — worth the risk?

Down 29%, are Diageo shares — and their 4.4% dividend yield — worth the risk?

Diageo shares continue to pull back. The multinational beverage company now trades at palatable multiples but doesn’t offer much growth potential.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Diageo (LSE:DGE) shares have performed terribly in recent years. From being one of the most valuable companies on the FTSE 100, it has truly been left behind.

At its peak, the stock was valued at more than double Lloyds. Today it’s worth less than half of the blue-chip banking group. It should be a lesson in caution for investors drawn in by momentum but dwindling fundamentals.

Diageo’s share price decline reflects both lingering hangovers from a weak 2024 and the modest tone of its 2025 results.

Last year, the drinks giant issued a profit warning after demand slumped in Latin America and the Caribbean — a region that had previously driven much of its growth.

Consumer downtrading and excess distributor stock severely hit sales, and the group’s shares have yet to recover.

In 2025, performance stabilised but remained subdued. Organic net sales rose 1.7%, evenly split between volume and price/mix, supported by standout brands such as Don Julio, Guinness and Crown Royal Blackberry.

However, reported operating profit fell 27.8% owing to impairment and restructuring charges, while underlying operating profit slipped 0.7% and margins narrowed 68 basis points as overhead costs rose. None of this is good.

Although Diageo has lifted its cost-savings target to $625m and expects $3bn of free cash flow in 2026, ongoing macroeconomic pressure and muted spirits demand continue to weigh on sentiment.

But is it a good stock?

Operationally, there’s not a lot to shout about. But that doesn’t mean it’s not a good stock to buy. The valuation could be good and the company could experience a turnaround. So, what does the data tell us?

Well, it’s currently trading around 13.9 times forward earnings for 2026. That’s based on the current projections that see an 8.3% decline in earnings for the coming year.

Analysts see a subsequent rise in earnings for 2027, with earnings per share rising 4% that year. This takes us to a price-to-earnings ratio around 13.5 times.

Clearly, it’s not overly expensive, but it’s also not offering much in the way of growth. And investors need to ask themselves this: if it’s not growing, what are we investing for?

Well, the only plausible answer to that is dividends, or even shareholder returns in the form of buybacks. The current forward yield sits around 4.4%. Yes, that’s better than most savings accounts, but a fraction of what I’d be looking to achieve from an investment in terms of total returns (dividend plus share price growth).

I’d also add that dividend cover is ok, but not overly strong at 1.7 times. This doesn’t mean that the dividend is in existential danger, but it’s worth bearing in mind if earnings do take a beating.

Of course, there’s more to consider. The company has a net debt position of £21.7bn. Plenty of that has been accrued while acquiring its portfolio of great brands — one of the business’s strength.

Personally, however, I don’t believe the stock is worth considering. There’s not much in the way of growth catalysts and the yield is ok, but nothing to write home about.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock is smashing the market in 2025!

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a FTSE 250 stock that has vaulted 40% higher so far in 2025. What's going on? And…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in NIO stock just 3 months ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

Despite rising sharply in recent months, NIO stock remains more than 85% down from a 2021 all-time high. Is it…

Read more »

Side of boat fuelled by gas to liquids, advertising Shell GTL Fuel
Investing Articles

As natural gas results drive profits higher, is the Shell share price a bargain?

| Stephen Wright

Despite volatile natural gas prices driving strong trading results in Q3, Shell’s share price is unmoved. Should investors consider piling…

Read more »

Two mid adult women enjoying a friends reunion city break for the weekend in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 is at record highs but still packed with great value stocks – here’s 1 to consider

| Harvey Jones

The stock market may be flying but Harvey Jones can still find plenty of value stocks on the FTSE 100.…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

How many shares of this popular FTSE 250 trust are needed to target a monthly second income above £1k?

| Mark Hartley

When aiming to earn a second income on the UK stock market, Mark Hartley believes investors should consider this income-focused…

Read more »

Red lorry on M1 motorway in motion near London
Investing Articles

After a 30% crash, brokers forecast a spectacular recovery! Could this be one of the best UK shares to buy now?

| Mark Hartley

After a sharp 30% drop, B&M European Value Retail could be a rebound candidate with an 8.1% yield, 7.7 P/E,…

Read more »

Red lorry on M1 motorway in motion near London
Investing Articles

Can the BP share price survive the coming oil glut?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is worried about the BP share price, amid reports that oil supply will surge while demand falls. So…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Up to 79% returns! Analysts say these are some of the cheapest UK shares

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at some of the UK shares that analysts believe are the most undervalued.…

Read more »