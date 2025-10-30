Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Can the BP share price survive the coming oil glut?

Can the BP share price survive the coming oil glut?

Harvey Jones is worried about the BP share price, amid reports that oil supply will surge while demand falls. So what’s driving the FTSE 100 stock today?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Red lorry on M1 motorway in motion near London

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The BP (LSE: BP.) share price has made shaky progress. It’s climbed 5% in the past week but less than 9% over the year. Not now there’s a cloud looming over 2026.

The FTSE 100 oil giant has frustrated investors after its flirtation with the green transition ended in a humiliating retreat to what it knows best – fossil fuels. At least it’s on familiar ground now. BP recently reported its biggest oil discovery in 25 years, the Bumerangue field off the coast of Brazil, while second-quarter earnings of $2.35bn, beating analyst forecasts of $1.81bn.

That allowed the board to lift its dividend 4% to 8.32 US cents and maintain its £750m quarterly share buyback programme. Today’s trailing yield of around 5.7% is far better than the FTSE 100’s 3.25% average, which is one reason I bought the stock six months ago.

Cash flow and calmer waters

Chief executive Murray Auchincloss is doing what every embattled boss does: cutting costs, trimming debt, selling assets ($20bn’s the target) and promising tighter capital discipline. That should boost cash flow and shareholder returns, but the real driver of the BP share price is still oil.

Right now, Brent crude trades at around $65 a barrel. BP can break even at roughly $40, but the market’s next move could deal a blow to its prospects. The International Energy Agency warned on 17 October that “the global oil market may be at a tipping point as signs of a significant supply glut emerge”.

It said the surplus averaged 1.9m barrels per day from January to September this year. China’s been stockpiling oil at record levels and now has little spare capacity, while US inventories are running high and Middle Eastern producers are pumping hard. Demand growth remains “tepid”, according to the IEA.

That’s grim news for BP. Goldman Sachs now reckons Brent could fall back towards $40, which would hit the company’s earnings and probably the share price too.

Stock forecasts and faith

Analysts are surprisingly upbeat. The 29 brokers tracking the stock have produced a median one-year target price of around 483p, which would mark an 11.5% rise from today’s level. Add in the dividend, and total returns could hit 18%.

Forecasts can’t be relied upon, of course. There is very wide range of predictions, from a low of 374.7p to a high of 824.8p. A huge amount of unknowns could affect the price, from wars to trade rows. For investors, the trick is to take the long-term approach and ride out the cycles rather than trying to second-guess them.

Patience and perspective

Energy stocks are cyclical and often best bought when sentiment’s low. For all BP’s problems, its fundamentals still look solid enough, with strong cash flow and a generous dividend.

Personally, I’m holding my shares but won’t be buying more just yet. The oil glut could deepen before it eases, and plenty of FTSE 100 stocks look better value today. I still think BP’s one to consider buying, but patience is key. I’m keen to top up my BP tank – just not today.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Bp P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock is smashing the market in 2025!

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a FTSE 250 stock that has vaulted 40% higher so far in 2025. What's going on? And…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in NIO stock just 3 months ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

Despite rising sharply in recent months, NIO stock remains more than 85% down from a 2021 all-time high. Is it…

Read more »

Side of boat fuelled by gas to liquids, advertising Shell GTL Fuel
Investing Articles

As natural gas results drive profits higher, is the Shell share price a bargain?

| Stephen Wright

Despite volatile natural gas prices driving strong trading results in Q3, Shell’s share price is unmoved. Should investors consider piling…

Read more »

Two mid adult women enjoying a friends reunion city break for the weekend in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 is at record highs but still packed with great value stocks – here’s 1 to consider

| Harvey Jones

The stock market may be flying but Harvey Jones can still find plenty of value stocks on the FTSE 100.…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Down 29%, are Diageo shares — and their 4.4% dividend yield — worth the risk?

| Dr. James Fox

Diageo shares continue to pull back. The multinational beverage company now trades at palatable multiples but doesn’t offer much growth…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

How many shares of this popular FTSE 250 trust are needed to target a monthly second income above £1k?

| Mark Hartley

When aiming to earn a second income on the UK stock market, Mark Hartley believes investors should consider this income-focused…

Read more »

Red lorry on M1 motorway in motion near London
Investing Articles

After a 30% crash, brokers forecast a spectacular recovery! Could this be one of the best UK shares to buy now?

| Mark Hartley

After a sharp 30% drop, B&M European Value Retail could be a rebound candidate with an 8.1% yield, 7.7 P/E,…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Up to 79% returns! Analysts say these are some of the cheapest UK shares

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at some of the UK shares that analysts believe are the most undervalued.…

Read more »