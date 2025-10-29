Hunting for high-quality FTSE 100 stocks for an ISA portfolio? Our writer thinks this pair have strong turnaround potential.

2 FTSE 100 stocks down 19% and 61% to consider in November

The FTSE 100‘s on fire this year, rising 19% as many stocks surge. Indeed, the blue-chip index is beating the S&P 500’s year-to-date return of 17%.

Naturally though, not all Footsie shares have jumped by double digits this year. Some remain well below their all-time highs. Here are two FTSE 100 stocks I think have good long-term turnaround potential. Both might be worth considering buying in November.

LSEG

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSE:LSEG) share price is down 19.7 % since the end of January. And since the start of 2021, it’s only up around 7.5%, thereby underperforming the index.

Yet the business continues to deliver solid growth. In Q3, LSEG reported stronger-than-expected income growth of 6.4%. It also plans a £1bn share buyback to be carried out by February 2026, building on the £1.5bn worth of shares it’s repurchased since the start of 2025.

Despite still being the London Stock Exchange operator, data and analytics now make up the lion’s share of revenue, thanks to the group’s $27bn acquisition of Refinitiv. And most of its revenue from supplying financial data is therefore subscription-based and recurring.

One reason the stock’s been under pressure is that data and analytics is already a competitive space, and investors started to fret that new rivals could emerge as artificial intelligence (AI) advances rapidly. This could still happen.

However, the company has its own AI strategy — LSEG Everywhere — which is delivering trusted licensed data to scale AI in financial services. It recently announced that its data will be embedded into partner Microsoft’s AI tools, enabling financial institutions to build, deploy and scale agentic AI workflows. That is, autonomous AI agents acting within users’ workflows.

Another significant development came earlier this week when LSEG announced a collaboration with Anthropic to licence data for its Claude for Financial Services offering. Rather than being disrupted by AI, such deals strongly suggest LSEG’s data will remain as relevant as ever.

The stock’s trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 21.4. That’s not particularly expensive for a high-quality data company that’s very profitable.

Looking ahead, I reckon LSEG shareholders will be rewarded.

Persimmon

Next up is Persimmon (LSE:PSN). The housebuilder’s had a brutal few years, with its share price down 61% since April 2021. Rising mortgage rates and build-cost inflation have hit the sector hard. These remain risks, along with a very fragile economy.

Still in the first half, Persimmon reported a 7% rise in private home completions (3,987), while its average selling price increased 8% to £284,047.

Next year, the Bank of England’s expected to cut interest rates, which should help buyer confidence creep back. Analysts have a 12%-16% increase in profits pencilled in for Persimmon in 2026 and 2027.

Meanwhile, the government’s announced a mortgage guarantee scheme to support first-time homebuyers with a deposit as small as 5%. Persimmon’s focus on affordable homes should help it capture demand here (its average selling price is around 20% lower than the national average).

Despite ongoing sector challenges, Persimmon says home completions will grow to 12,000 in 2026, up from 11,000–11,500 this year.

I think the stock’s worth checking out for patient investors hunting for a potential turnaround story. The 4.9% dividend yield makes it even more attractive.