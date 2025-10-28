Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » These FTSE 100 stocks have never been higher. But are they now too expensive?

These FTSE 100 stocks have never been higher. But are they now too expensive?

Some FTSE 100 members are smashing the index this year. Paul Summers looks at one of his favourites and asks whether more gains are on the cards.

Posted by
Paul Summers
Paul has been teaching in higher education since 2007 and also holds the CFA Society's Investment Management Certificate (IMC). A Terry Smith-influenced quality investor, Paul is a fan of companies boasting seriously high returns on capital. He always reinvests his dividends.
Published
| More on:
Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 continues to have an uncharacteristically great year. As I type, we’re looking at a gain of 17% — a return on par with the tech-filled S&P 500 across the pond. At this rate, we might even break through the 10,000p price boundary before the end of 2025!

But it’s not just the index that’s setting records. Many of its members have never been higher in price.

Among those who tick that box are:

Let’s zoom in one of these.

Quality operator

Halma is a stock that reeks of quality. The health and safety tech supplier has been a brilliant wealth-compounder over the years, benefiting from growth drivers such as increased regulation, ageing populations, and digitisation.

One also can’t talk about this company without mentioning the passive income it’s thrown off to shareholders. Yes, a yield of just 0.72% at the current time doesn’t sound like much to get excited about. But the point is that Halma has grown its annual dividend by 5% or more every year…for well over four decades.

There aren’t many businesses out there than can boast that sort of consistency and demonstrates how a build-by-acquisition strategy (Halma is actually a collection of a huge number of smaller businesses) can work wonders.

Analysts are forecasting another dividend rise in this financial year.

Now for the ‘bad’ news…

The problem is that all of those listed above now trade at steep valuations. Any investor considering Halma would need to pay the equivalent of 34 times expected earnings. Value-add distribution company Diploma is on 31 times earnings. Mining, infrastructure, and energy equipment supplier Weir Group has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 24.

The long-term average in the FTSE 100 is in the mid-teens.

Sure, some companies are worth paying a premium to own. But the higher they go, the greater the risk that these companies’ share prices become detached from their fundamentals. And that might be a problem if current sentiment around AI begins to reverse, leading to a swift and brutal bear market (or worse).

In times of trouble, many investors sell what they can to raise cash, regardless of quality. As a rough rule of thumb, expensive growth stocks tend to fare poorly. As evidence of this, it should be noted that all three shares mentioned here began to struggle as inflation soared in the aftermath of Covid-19. Halma’s share price fell by over 40% in two years.

As an aside, it’s interesting to note that there hasn’t been much director buying in recent times, at least relative to the amount of selling.

Where will Halma’s share price go now?

Of course, there’s nothing to say that the £14bn cap’s share price won’t continue rising. In its most recent update (September), the company said that it had made “strong progress” in the first half of its financial year, despite “a challenging economic and geopolitical environment“. Low double-digit percentage revenue growth is now expected. This is an improvement on the previously-anticipated upper-single-digit percentage growth.

As a candidate for a long-term-focused portfolio, I continue to think that Halma warrants consideration. After rising more than 30% in 2025 so far, however, I wonder if those already invested may need to moderate their expectations for further gains in the near term.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diploma Plc, Halma Plc, and Weir Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Investing just £99 a week in the stock market could build a £53,137 passive income 

| Ben McPoland

Our writer shows how modest sums of money invested regularly into the stock market could turn a portfolio into a…

Read more »

A senior man using hiking poles, on a hike on a coastal path along the coastline of Cornwall.
Investing Articles

As the price of gold rockets, this is one of the best FTSE 100 stocks to take advantage

| John Fieldsend

The price of gold keeps going up and up. What FTSE 100 stock might be a good investment if the…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Higher than ever, is Apple stock headed for a fall?

| Christopher Ruane

Ahead of Apple's latest quarterly results due this week, our writer explains his take on the tech giant's stock price…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Here’s how to start buying shares today with a spare £50 a week

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers some of the practical steps someone could take if they want to start buying shares on a…

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

What would happen to the Tesla share price if Elon Musk leaves?

| Alan Oscroft

As Tesla approaches its annual meeting of shareholders, Elon Musk's proposed payment package is dominating share price talk.

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

After 5 years of underperforming the S&P 500, this stock could be about to surge 

| Ben McPoland

Find out why this writer thinks one high-quality S&P 500 stock looks well positioned to outperform over the next few…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Have I just missed my chance to buy this world-class FTSE 100 stock?

| Stephen Wright

Experian’s share price has bounced back from a 6% decline. But it might not be too late to consider buying…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Have Rolls-Royce shares finally run out of momentum?

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have soared in recent years but have been treading water over recent weeks. Could this be the start…

Read more »