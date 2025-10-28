Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » My £20,000 invested in this passive income star could make me £5,421 a year in dividend income over time!

My £20,000 invested in this passive income star could make me £5,421 a year in dividend income over time!

This FTSE 100 heavyweight has been a core holding in my passive income portfolio, designed to maximise my income from dividends with little effort.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Finding high-quality stocks that generate passive income became increasingly important to me after I turned 50.

This is because such shares can provide significant dividend streams with little effort on my part (hence the ‘passive’ label).

I intend to use these to continue to reduce my working commitments as I age. Of course, such income can be drawn on earlier in life, to make it much more comfortable.

One stock I have held for several years for its passive income flows is Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO). This has averaged an annual dividend yield of 7.34% over the five years from 2020 to 2024.

In 2024, it paid a dividend of 402 cents, fixed at a sterling equivalent of 310p. This gives a current dividend yield of 5.8% on the present £53.38 share price.

This is slightly below the 7% minimum I generally demand from my passive income stocks. The figure factors in my ‘compensation’ for taking the extra risk involved in share investment over no risk at all. And currently the ‘risk-free rate’ (the 10-year UK government bond yield is 4.5%).

So, I am wondering now whether I should keep it or buy a higher-yielding stock?

There are several options available

The present average dividend yield of the FTSE 100 is just 3.3% and of the FTSE 250, 3.5%. However, within those indexes there are several very high-yielding stocks, some of which I already own.

These include Legal & General (8.8%), Phoenix Group Holdings (7.9%), and M&G (7.6%). They are all underpinned by exceptionally strong annual earnings growth forecasts to end-2027. Specifically, these are, respectively, 56%, 106%, and 34%.

So, I could sell Rio Tinto and invest the proceeds in these.

However, this would increase my weighting in financial sector holdings, which contradicts the diversification I want. This minimises the effect on my overall portfolio of a downturn in any sector or stock. And all stocks have risks attached.

So how does this commodities giant look?

A risk to Rio Tinto’s earnings is any long-term drop in global commodities prices.

But China – the world’s biggest commodities buyer – looks set to meet its 5% economic growth target this year, I think. Q1 saw it hit the 5.4% level, while it was 5.2% in Q2. Q3’s came in on 20 October at 4.8%, against expectations of 4.7%.

Additionally positive for Rio Tinto, in my view, is the major reorganisation it announced on 27 August. This involves the streamlining of its huge commodities interests into three distinct business units. I believe this should cut costs, increase profits, and boost shareholder rewards.

As of now, my £20,000 holding in the stock would make £15,671 in dividends after another 10 years based on an average 5.8% yield and ‘dividend compounding’.

After 30 years, this would rise to £93,470.

And that would pay me an annual passive income from dividends of £5,421.

On balance, I think I will keep my Rio Tinto holding. It has decent annual earnings growth prospects of over 5%, which I think will improve significantly after its reorganisation. And I believe these may well drive its dividend yield over 7% again soon. 

That said, this does not preclude me from looking at further passive income opportunities elsewhere.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Legal & General Group Plc, M&g Plc, Phoenix Group Plc, and Rio Tinto Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

As the gold price dips, this FTSE 100 stock has crashed 23%!

| Ben McPoland

Is Fresnillo stock worth serious consideration after losing nearly a quarter of its value in the FTSE 100 in the…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

Are these 3 of the safest dividend shares on the entire FTSE 100?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones thinks these three blue-chip dividend shares offer a tidy combination of capital growth and income potential. And he's…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Down 50% to a 10-year low, the Diageo share price is driving me to drink!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the Diageo share price has given him the shakes, as the FTSE 100 spirits giant has struggled…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

This forgotten FTSE 100 dividend hero is up 20% in 3 months but still dirt cheap with a P/E of 10!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out a FTSE 100 income superstar that lost its way, and is slowly but steadily recapturing its…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Here’s why Wizz Air’s £11+ share price now looks 75% undervalued after a 35% fall since June

| Simon Watkins

Wizz Air’s share price has tanked since the release of its Q1 results, but this could mean a huge bargain…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

As the HSBC share price shrugs off Q3 profits miss, is it too late to buy cheap?

| Alan Oscroft

Investors were fearing bad things for the HSBC share price from the current Bernie Madoff case... but underlying Q3 results…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

Down 43%, this penny share is sporting a 5.3% dividend yield

| Ben McPoland

Despite being on a downwards trajectory lately, this penny share offers strong rebound potential alongside a decent dividend yield.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

The BP share price would have turned £5,000 into this much in 5 years…

| Alan Oscroft

Nobody could have predicted where the BP share price was going to go over the past five years, but it's…

Read more »