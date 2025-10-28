Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I asked ChatGPT to build the perfect passive income ISA portfolio and it said…

I asked ChatGPT to build the perfect passive income ISA portfolio and it said…

Harvey Jones decided to ask artificial intelligence to help him pick a portfolio of passive income generating FTSE stocks. Then he decided to think again.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Building a passive income from a portfolio of FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares is a brilliant way to prepare for retirement. Doing it inside a Stocks and Shares ISA is even better, as all that income will be tax-free.

I always pick my own stocks, but just for fun, I decided to ask artificial intelligence to do it for me, via ChatGPT. I asked it to list five UK companies to form the backbone of a balanced portfolio, balacing high yields with growth potential.

Dividends and growth

It started with insurer Phoenix Group Holdings. I suspect ChatGPT’s motivations here, as I asked it about Phoenix only recently. That’s one of the problems with using AI to recommend stocks, we don’t always know its parameters.

The chatbot highlighted Phoenix’s bumper 8% dividend yield and strong cash generation. Basically, it was feeding my own views back to me. I think Phoenix is well worth considering, but I wouldn’t buy it on AI’s say-so.

I’m less impressed with the second pick, Legal & General Group. It’s another ultra-high yielding insurer, and I’d rather see more diversification here.

ChatGPT higlights its “punchy yield” of 8.8% but doesn’t mention the shares have underperformed for years. Legal & General also looks incredibly expensive with a P/E of a staggering 86, where 15 is seen as fair value. In a portfolio of five shares, I really wouldn’t want this along with Phoenix.

Humdrum consumer giant

ChatGPT switched sector for its next pick, consumer goods giant Unilever. I’m not convinced, though. I sold the stock six months ago and don’t regret it. The Unilever share price is flat over one year and five, so investors haven’t got much growth, and the yield is just 3.6%. Some may still consider it, but investing is a personal thing, and this is not for me. Another issue with chatbot-based investing.

ChatGPT then highlights oil giant Shell, saying it “adds diversity and inflation protection” while the 4% yield is supported by record cash flows and share buybacks

It warns that oil prices remain volatile and governments could tighten environmental regulations, but calls Shell “among the most reliable FTSE dividend payers in recent years”. No mention of the fact that it slashed the dividend by 65% in 2020, and it still hasn’t fully recovered.

AI tips Barratt Redrow

Finally, ChatGPT highlighted housebuilder Barratt Redrow (LSE: BDEV). Unfortunately, it got the name wrong, calling it Barratt Developments. This highlights the fact that ChatGPT often uses outdated information – the name changed over a year ago.

ChatGPT also says the dividend yield is close to 7%, when in fact it’s 4.3%. Buying shares demands accurate information. Chatbots can hallucinate.

It goes onto say that Barratt Redrow “benefits from a long-standing reputation and a strong pipeline of new homes”. Is that true now? Or are we talking some time ago?

My view is the house building is a tough sector, and we won’t see any meaningful recovery until the Bank of England cuts interest rates a few more time. Investors might consider Barratt Redrow, but only with a long-term view.

As I said, ChatGPT can be fun, but investors seeking passive income really need to make their own decisions, and use reliable, human-verified information, rather than putting their faith in robots. They’re far from perfect.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc and Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barratt Redrow and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 stocks have never been higher. But are they now too expensive?

| Paul Summers

Some FTSE 100 members are smashing the index this year. Paul Summers looks at one of his favourites and asks…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Investing just £99 a week in the stock market could build a £53,137 passive income 

| Ben McPoland

Our writer shows how modest sums of money invested regularly into the stock market could turn a portfolio into a…

Read more »

A senior man using hiking poles, on a hike on a coastal path along the coastline of Cornwall.
Investing Articles

As the price of gold rockets, this is one of the best FTSE 100 stocks to take advantage

| John Fieldsend

The price of gold keeps going up and up. What FTSE 100 stock might be a good investment if the…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Higher than ever, is Apple stock headed for a fall?

| Christopher Ruane

Ahead of Apple's latest quarterly results due this week, our writer explains his take on the tech giant's stock price…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Here’s how to start buying shares today with a spare £50 a week

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers some of the practical steps someone could take if they want to start buying shares on a…

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

What would happen to the Tesla share price if Elon Musk leaves?

| Alan Oscroft

As Tesla approaches its annual meeting of shareholders, Elon Musk's proposed payment package is dominating share price talk.

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

After 5 years of underperforming the S&P 500, this stock could be about to surge 

| Ben McPoland

Find out why this writer thinks one high-quality S&P 500 stock looks well positioned to outperform over the next few…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Have I just missed my chance to buy this world-class FTSE 100 stock?

| Stephen Wright

Experian’s share price has bounced back from a 6% decline. But it might not be too late to consider buying…

Read more »