Here’s how to start buying shares today with a spare £50 a week

Christopher Ruane considers some of the practical steps someone could take if they want to start buying shares on a limited weekly budget.

Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Getting into the stock market does not necessarily require a large amount of money.

It can basically be tailored to suit the available cloth. Someone with a spare £100k could start investing – and so could someone with a few pounds a week in spare cash.

Here is what that could look like, for someone who wants to start buying shares with £50 each week.

The long-term benefit of drip feeding

£50 a week might not sound like the basis of a potential fortune. However, long-term investing can be surprisingly powerful.

Over time, the regular contribution of even a modest sum can add up. On top of that, prior contributions will have funded investments that can hopefully keep building wealth in the background.

For example, putting £50 a week into the market and growing the share portfolio value at 5% a year would mean that after five years, it ought already to be worth nearly £14,700. After a decade, over £33k and after 25 years, almost £127k.

That is assuming annual growth that I think is modest. With any dividends and share price growth taken into account, albeit set against share price falls, I think an investor who starts buying a carefully chosen group of blue-chip shares and sticks to that approach could realistically aim for a higher compound annual growth rate than 5%.

Getting ready to invest

While it may not take a lot of money to start buying shares, what about knowledge?

The stock market can be an exciting but also a risky place, with professional investors putting large sums of money to work.

Before investing, I think someone ought to understand key ideas like how to value shares and how to manage their risks as part of learning how to be a good investor.

It is also necessary to have some actual way to start buying shares. So another important step is setting up a Stocks and Shares ISA, share-dealing account, trading app, or other way to buy and hold shares.

On the hunt for brilliant companies at attractive prices

Then comes the stage of actually finding shares to buy.

One share I think investors should consider is FTSE 100 financial services company Legal & General (LSE: LGEN).

The storied financial services provider has a long history and well-established brand. But it has continued to evolve.

In recent years it has focused its strategy more on the retirement-linked market. I see that as a smart move because that is a large addressable market and is likely to stay that way.

It has also agreed to offload a big US business. That frees up a lot of cash for dividends and share buybacks. But it does also raise the risk of smaller profits due to the reduced size of the overall business.

Another risk I see is turbulent stock markets leading investors to withdraw funds from Legal & General’s products, hurting profits.

Over the long run, though, I regard it as a company with considerable strengths. I also like its 8.9% dividend yield.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

