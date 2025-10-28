Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Have Rolls-Royce shares finally run out of momentum?

Have Rolls-Royce shares finally run out of momentum?

Rolls-Royce shares have soared in recent years but have been treading water over recent weeks. Could this be the start of a pullback?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It has been a phenomenal few years for shareholders in Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR). Back in 2022, Rolls-Royce shares were still selling for pennies apiece. The share price is now north of £11.

Undoubtedly, Rolls-Royce has been one of the most compelling FTSE 100 investment stories of recent years. But what might the coming years hold?

Slowing momentum?

Rolls-Royce shares have been on a fairly consistent upwards march over the past few years. But there have been a couple of bumps.

One was a sharp reversal this spring, when concerns about the potential impacts of US tariff policy kicked in. However, while Rolls-Royce shares fell 18% in barely a fortnight around the end of March and beginning of April, they soon bounced back – and then kept on rising.

The past month has also seen a fall, albeit on a smaller scale. The share price is now around 6% lower than at its all-time high last month.

That might not sound like a big drop. But it could be suggestive that the momentum that has helped drive Rolls-Royce shares upwards is slowing. It may even have started to turn around.

Not necessarily expensive

Trading on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17, Rolls-Royce shares are not obviously cheap but they are not clearly overpriced in my view, either.

On top of that, I see a couple of things to like even at the current price.

One is that the company expects earnings to grow, suggesting that the prospective P/E ratio is lower than 17.

Another is the company’s habit over the past several years of not only meeting but surpassing investor expectations. If it can do that again, it could be a fillip for the share price.

No room for error

So, although the recent movement has not been encouraging, I am not convinced Rolls-Royce shares have necessarily run out of momentum yet. Time will tell.

However, there is a caveat. I see the current valuation as presuming that the company delivers. If it fails to maintain its strong performance, I expect Rolls-Royce shares to be hammered.

When it comes to internal factors, I think the company can keep doing well. It has kept a lid on costs and seems to be running smoothly.

I’m sitting out for now

The risk I see is from external factors the firm cannot control. The price wobble in the spring about tariffs showed how such factors can potentially hurt the share price.

Nor do I see the shares as necessarily overpriced. In fact, I think there is a credible argument that if the firm’s financial performance delivers on its goals (or better), today’s share price could even offer long-term value.

Tariff disputes and geopolitical tensions remain a risk to profitability. My bigger concern, though, is about any unexpected fall in customer demand.

In the civil aviation business, demand has sporadically experienced sudden unforeseen slumps. The pandemic is just one example: terrorist attacks and recessions are others.

Such a slump can be disastrous for engine sales and servicing demand, eating badly into Rolls-Royce’s revenues and posing a big risk to profitability.

I do not think Rolls-Royce shares are currently pricing in that risk fully, so I will not be investing.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 stocks have never been higher. But are they now too expensive?

| Paul Summers

Some FTSE 100 members are smashing the index this year. Paul Summers looks at one of his favourites and asks…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Investing just £99 a week in the stock market could build a £53,137 passive income 

| Ben McPoland

Our writer shows how modest sums of money invested regularly into the stock market could turn a portfolio into a…

Read more »

A senior man using hiking poles, on a hike on a coastal path along the coastline of Cornwall.
Investing Articles

As the price of gold rockets, this is one of the best FTSE 100 stocks to take advantage

| John Fieldsend

The price of gold keeps going up and up. What FTSE 100 stock might be a good investment if the…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Higher than ever, is Apple stock headed for a fall?

| Christopher Ruane

Ahead of Apple's latest quarterly results due this week, our writer explains his take on the tech giant's stock price…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Here’s how to start buying shares today with a spare £50 a week

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers some of the practical steps someone could take if they want to start buying shares on a…

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

What would happen to the Tesla share price if Elon Musk leaves?

| Alan Oscroft

As Tesla approaches its annual meeting of shareholders, Elon Musk's proposed payment package is dominating share price talk.

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

After 5 years of underperforming the S&P 500, this stock could be about to surge 

| Ben McPoland

Find out why this writer thinks one high-quality S&P 500 stock looks well positioned to outperform over the next few…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Have I just missed my chance to buy this world-class FTSE 100 stock?

| Stephen Wright

Experian’s share price has bounced back from a 6% decline. But it might not be too late to consider buying…

Read more »