Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is buying Rolls-Royce shares today getting a stake in the UK’s first £1trn company?

Is buying Rolls-Royce shares today getting a stake in the UK’s first £1trn company?

Rolls-Royce shares keep heading upwards. Is the enginemaker set to be the first British company to reach the trillion pound mark?

Posted by
John Fieldsend
Longtime UK and US investor with a focus on sustainable, long-term stocks of all shapes and sizes.
Published
| More on:
Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The surge in Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR.) shares seems never ending. The British engineering firm is now worth £125bn in market cap. Its dizzying rise has propelled it to be the fifth-largest firm listed on the FTSE 100. The question I’m asking myself is: are we looking at Britain’s first trillion-pound company?

For Rolls-Royce to reach the £1trn mark, the share price would need to rise by over eight times. A near tenfold increase in value would be some feat for a company that is already something of a giant. But, as I’ll get to, the future prospects here are very bright indeed.

Contenders

What is its competition on the race to the ‘four comma club’? Let’s leave aside unlisted companies for now. A firm like Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS might be in the running. But it’s not so easy to evaluate the prospects or value of firms that aren’t on the London Stock Exchange.

The fourth- and third-largest Footsie firms are £150bn consumer goods firm Unilever and £220bn oil major Shell. Both are behemoths in their own right. But a lack of obvious growth prospects makes them outside bets for hitting the trillion mark.

Banking giant HSBC, with a £230bn market cap, might be a different kettle of fish. It could be set to benefit in the years ahead if China maintains its yearly 5% GDP growth rate. Remember, much of the bank’s operations are in China and Asia.

The biggest FTSE 100 firm, AstraZeneca, is a contender too. The £260bn pharma titan is leading the pack, for one. Throw in a new blockbuster drug or two from its pipeline and this could be the bookie’s favourite.

For me though? I think Rolls-Royce might have the best chance of them all.

Catalysts

A company growing eight times in value is very rare. One achieving it while already being one of the world’s biggest companies is extremely rare. The few times it has happened, it’s usually down to a catalyst.

Nvidia is a great example. Large language models come along and the chipmaker’s prospects and earnings surged. The share price is up 14 times since the release of ChatGPT.

One eye-catching catalyst for Rolls-Royce is its small modular reactors (SMRs). These tiny nuclear stations promise to be the missing piece of the Net Zero jigsaw. When the wind isn’t blowing or the sun isn’t shining, these SMRs could provide electricity instead of fossil fuels. And their size makes them much easier to build compared to a red tape-filled nightmare like Hinckley Point C.

That said, this is a speculative technology. As of 2025, only a couple of SMRs worldwide are online, neither built by Rolls-Royce. It will take years or decades to discover whether these tiny nuclear power plants are viable and scalable.

But if I am discussing the UK’s first £1trn company, then I imagine SMRs will have something to do with it.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s what Warren Buffett says will be the biggest ‘growth industry of all time’

| Ben McPoland

Billionaire Warren Buffett warns that AI-powered scams could be set to rise dramatically. So which industry might explode higher alongside?

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Here’s how someone can start investing with a spare £5 a day, this week

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how a fiver a day could be enough for someone to start investing now and build a…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target a £20,000 passive income at 60?

| Alan Oscroft

The power of compound returns means the prospect of retiring with a good passive income from stocks and shares can…

Read more »

Queen Street, one of Cardiff's main shopping streets, busy with Saturday shoppers.
Investing Articles

Could the Greggs share price double from here?

| Christopher Ruane

The Greggs share price has almost halved in under four years. Our writer thinks its fall has been overdone --…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

What happens to investors when there’s a stock market crash?

| Christopher Ruane

A stock market crash can be frightening. But it can also bring opportunities. Our writer explains what a crash can…

Read more »

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

2 pros and 2 cons of investing through an investment trust

| Christopher Ruane

An investment trust is a common way for people to buy into existing portfolios of managed investments. Our writer weighs…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Could this 10%-yielding penny stock be the best income play on the UK market right now?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley eyes a profitable UK penny stock offering a juicy dividend yield. But down nearly 50% this year, is…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

Around a 4-year high at £3.40+, is there any value left in Sainsbury’s share price?

| Simon Watkins

Sainsbury’s share price has risen a lot this year, but could there still be enormous value left in it? I…

Read more »