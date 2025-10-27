With the right FTSE 100 dividend stocks, investors can unlock a robust second income without having to lift a finger. Here’s how.

How much do you need to invest in the FTSE 100 to target a £1,000 monthly passive income?

The FTSE 100’s filled with promising and historically reliable income-generating opportunities. But as every investor knows, it takes money to make money.

So just how much do investors need to put into the UK’s flagship index to earn an extra £1,000 each month?

Let’s crunch the numbers.

Passive income potential

The calculation starts with the dividend yield. There’s a wide range of yields being paid out among UK large-cap stocks, ranging from as little as 0.4% all the way to 9.2% in October. However, overall, the average currently sits at 3.2%.

At this rate of payout, if the goal is £1,000 a month, or rather £12,000 a year, a portfolio would need to be worth around £375,000.

I appreciate that may sound like a difficult milestone for many investors on the surface. But in reality, it’s a threshold that’s far more obtainable than most might think. After all, index funds make it exceptionally easy to leverage compounding and build six-figure wealth over the long term through small but consistent monthly top-ups.

However, with a successful stock-picking strategy, investors may not need such a large nest egg to hit their goal. That’s because instead of relying on index funds, a custom-crafted portfolio can go onto generate a significantly higher yield.

Even if it’s only a small increase to 5%, that drops the portfolio size requirement down to £240,000. That’s obviously still substantial, but it’s nonetheless £135,000 more obtainable.

Finding 5% yields

An income portfolio is only as good as the quality of its dividends. And while the FTSE 100 may be home to Britain’s biggest businesses, plenty of these stocks have, at one point, had to cut shareholder payouts.

So when looking at the income opportunities today, which ones are worth exploring further? There are a few, but one that I’ve got my eye on right now is the leading automotive insurance group, Admiral (LSE:ADM).

A quick glance at the yield reveals an above-target 5.5% potential payout. But can this be maintained and expanded over the long run?

The business is highly profitable, with a net profit margin of roughly 17%, slightly ahead of the 16% industry average. And when combined with its impressive free cash flow generating capabilities, the return on equity for shareholders sits at a staggering 57%.

So far, this is sounding like a no-brainer. So why aren’t more investors taking advantage of the yield?

Incoming headwinds?

When investing in insurance businesses, it’s crucial to understand the lag between management’s actions and the impact on the financials.

In its latest interim results, Admiral delivered a staggering 72% increase in earnings per share, from 76.9p to 132.5p. But this explosive performance was driven by decisions made back in 2023 through insurance premium price adjustments.

Don’t forget insurance policies for cars are typically sold as 12-month contracts. Therefore, it can take 12-18 months before the results emerge. And in 2025, policy prices are dropping. As such, Admiral may soon be facing some tough comparables. And depending on the severity of the slowdown, that could mean dividends might end up on the chopping block.

This is a crucial risk that investors must consider carefully. However, given Admiral’s long track record of navigating through the insurance cycle, I think this FTSE 100 business deserves a closer look from long-term income-seeking investors.