Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need to invest in the FTSE 100 to target a £1,000 monthly passive income?

How much do you need to invest in the FTSE 100 to target a £1,000 monthly passive income?

With the right FTSE 100 dividend stocks, investors can unlock a robust second income without having to lift a finger. Here’s how.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100’s filled with promising and historically reliable income-generating opportunities. But as every investor knows, it takes money to make money.

So just how much do investors need to put into the UK’s flagship index to earn an extra £1,000 each month?

Let’s crunch the numbers.

Passive income potential

The calculation starts with the dividend yield. There’s a wide range of yields being paid out among UK large-cap stocks, ranging from as little as 0.4% all the way to 9.2% in October. However, overall, the average currently sits at 3.2%.

At this rate of payout, if the goal is £1,000 a month, or rather £12,000 a year, a portfolio would need to be worth around £375,000.

I appreciate that may sound like a difficult milestone for many investors on the surface. But in reality, it’s a threshold that’s far more obtainable than most might think. After all, index funds make it exceptionally easy to leverage compounding and build six-figure wealth over the long term through small but consistent monthly top-ups.

However, with a successful stock-picking strategy, investors may not need such a large nest egg to hit their goal. That’s because instead of relying on index funds, a custom-crafted portfolio can go onto generate a significantly higher yield.

Even if it’s only a small increase to 5%, that drops the portfolio size requirement down to £240,000. That’s obviously still substantial, but it’s nonetheless £135,000 more obtainable.

Finding 5% yields

An income portfolio is only as good as the quality of its dividends. And while the FTSE 100 may be home to Britain’s biggest businesses, plenty of these stocks have, at one point, had to cut shareholder payouts.

So when looking at the income opportunities today, which ones are worth exploring further? There are a few, but one that I’ve got my eye on right now is the leading automotive insurance group, Admiral (LSE:ADM).

A quick glance at the yield reveals an above-target 5.5% potential payout. But can this be maintained and expanded over the long run?

The business is highly profitable, with a net profit margin of roughly 17%, slightly ahead of the 16% industry average. And when combined with its impressive free cash flow generating capabilities, the return on equity for shareholders sits at a staggering 57%.

So far, this is sounding like a no-brainer. So why aren’t more investors taking advantage of the yield?

Incoming headwinds?

When investing in insurance businesses, it’s crucial to understand the lag between management’s actions and the impact on the financials.

In its latest interim results, Admiral delivered a staggering 72% increase in earnings per share, from 76.9p to 132.5p. But this explosive performance was driven by decisions made back in 2023 through insurance premium price adjustments.

Don’t forget insurance policies for cars are typically sold as 12-month contracts. Therefore, it can take 12-18 months before the results emerge. And in 2025, policy prices are dropping. As such, Admiral may soon be facing some tough comparables. And depending on the severity of the slowdown, that could mean dividends might end up on the chopping block.

This is a crucial risk that investors must consider carefully. However, given Admiral’s long track record of navigating through the insurance cycle, I think this FTSE 100 business deserves a closer look from long-term income-seeking investors.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Admiral Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

How much could 1,216 Diageo shares earn me in annual dividends?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright looks at what he could grow his stake in Diageo into by reinvesting dividends to buy more shares…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Want to beat the market? Nvidia stock may be looking cheap again

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why Nvidia stock may look cheaper than it did a few months ago even though the…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Is Glencore’s share price set to surge further on booming commodities prices?

| Simon Watkins

Glencore’s share price has risen by nearly 50% since April on rising prices for some of its key commodities, but…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Investing Articles

Down 5% after H1 results, does this FTSE 100 hospitality giant look a huge bargain now?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 hospitality giant dropped 9% on he day of its H1 results but has recovered slightly. So how…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors could aim for £12,406 a year from £20,000 in this high-flying FTSE financial star

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE financial star has risen in price since its strong Q3 trading update, which pushed its yield down. But…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

As the UK stock market hits new highs, this dirt cheap FTSE share looks promising

| Mark Hartley

Big-name blue-chips may be driving growth in today's stock market but Mark Hartley likes the look of a small-cap FTSE…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Up over 50% in 2025, am I stupid not to buy this FTSE 250 value stock?

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers casts his eye over one FTSE 250 stock that's delivered a stonking gain in 2025. Will what he…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock I expect to outperform Lloyds shares between now and 2030

| Stephen Wright

With Goldman Sachs logging a 42% rise in investment banking revenues in Q2, are Lloyds shares really the right choice…

Read more »