Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much could 1,216 Diageo shares earn me in annual dividends?

How much could 1,216 Diageo shares earn me in annual dividends?

Stephen Wright looks at what he could grow his stake in Diageo into by reinvesting dividends to buy more shares in the FTSE 100 drinks company.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Buying and holding dividend shares can be a very effective way of earning a second income. And reinvesting over a long period can boost returns even further. 

I’ve been thinking about my stake in Diageo (LSE:DGE) recently. In particular, I’ve been trying to figure out what sort of return I might get 30 years from now.

The current situation

At the moment, I own 1,216 Diageo shares. That might sound like a big investment, but it used to be bigger – the stock’s down around 35% since I started buying.

Right now, that generates around £912 a year in dividends, which is… fine. But the falling share price means the yield’s gone up significantly since I’ve owned the stock.

As things stand, the dividend yield’s 4.25%. So I can increase the number of shares I own by that much each year just by reinvesting the dividends, if things stay as they are. 

Over 30 years, the significance of this shouldn’t be underestimated. It means 1,216 shares could become 4,554 without me having to invest any new cash along the way.

Based on the current dividend, that’s £3,415 a year. But if Diageo keeps increasing its dividend by an average of 3.5% a year – as it has in the past – the total becomes £9,289.

That’s my expectation for Diageo. But the question is whether that’s what I want to do with my dividends. Or are there better opportunities elsewhere in the stock market? 

Investment outlook 

Diageo’s competitive position looks extremely strong to me, but demand across the industry has faltered recently. And the concern is that this might be a sign of things to come.

LVMH however, reported unexpected sales growth earlier this month. But its alcohol division was driven by higher wine volumes, with spirits continuing to falter. On the face of it, that’s not hugely encouraging for Diageo and its spirits-focused portfolio. But I think there is reason for shareholders like me to view this positively. 

As I see it, the main risk with the stock isn’t consumers switching from spirits to wine. The reverse has been happening for some time and I expect this to continue. Instead, I think the biggest threat is a secular decline in alcohol volumes. And one of the major catalysts for this is GLP-1 drugs, which have been growing in popularity recently. 

On that front though, LVMH’s results are encouraging. They suggest that a lot of the recent weakness in the alcohol industry has been cyclical rather than permanent.

Keep buying?

For the time being, my plan is to keep reinvesting my Diageo dividends to buy more shares and see where that takes me. With the yield above 4%, I think it looks attractive.

I am however, keeping my eyes open. Specifically, I’m watching to see how far the rise of GLP-1s turns short-term weakness in demand develops into a long-term issue.

Equally, my assessment of the value equation might change if the share price goes up and the dividend yield comes down. But at the moment, I’m happy to keep building steadily.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Want to beat the market? Nvidia stock may be looking cheap again

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why Nvidia stock may look cheaper than it did a few months ago even though the…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Is Glencore’s share price set to surge further on booming commodities prices?

| Simon Watkins

Glencore’s share price has risen by nearly 50% since April on rising prices for some of its key commodities, but…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Investing Articles

Down 5% after H1 results, does this FTSE 100 hospitality giant look a huge bargain now?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 hospitality giant dropped 9% on he day of its H1 results but has recovered slightly. So how…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors could aim for £12,406 a year from £20,000 in this high-flying FTSE financial star

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE financial star has risen in price since its strong Q3 trading update, which pushed its yield down. But…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

As the UK stock market hits new highs, this dirt cheap FTSE share looks promising

| Mark Hartley

Big-name blue-chips may be driving growth in today's stock market but Mark Hartley likes the look of a small-cap FTSE…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Up over 50% in 2025, am I stupid not to buy this FTSE 250 value stock?

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers casts his eye over one FTSE 250 stock that's delivered a stonking gain in 2025. Will what he…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock I expect to outperform Lloyds shares between now and 2030

| Stephen Wright

With Goldman Sachs logging a 42% rise in investment banking revenues in Q2, are Lloyds shares really the right choice…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

After its share price crashed 60% in a day, is this now a bargain basement growth stock?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This growth stock's taken some enormous hits in 2025, but with the share price now trading low, has a buying…

Read more »