Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Around a 4-year high at £3.40+, is there any value left in Sainsbury’s share price?

Around a 4-year high at £3.40+, is there any value left in Sainsbury’s share price?

Sainsbury’s share price has risen a lot this year, but could there still be enormous value left in it? I ran the key numbers to find out.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Trader on video call from his home office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

J Sainsbury’s (LSE: SBRY) share price is trading around a level last seen in August 2021. This follows a 54% jump from the supermarket giant’s 10 April one-year traded low of £2.23.

Such a rise, though, does not necessarily mean that there is no value left in the stock. This is because price and value are not the same thing.

The former is simply a function of whatever the market is willing to pay at any given time. But the latter reflects the true worth of the underlying business’s fundamentals.

So, regardless of the share price move, the stock could be undervalued, fairly valued, or overvalued right now.

To find out which it is, I re-examined the core business and ran the key numbers.

The fundamentals

The key driver for the price rise has been a series of strong results, in my view. This began with 17 April’s release of its full fiscal year 2024/25 numbers and shareholder reward announcements.

Revenue rose 1.8% year on year to £32.8bn, while profit after tax soared 76.6% to £242m. Basic earnings per share jumped by roughly the same amount (76.3%) to 10.4p.

At the same time, the firm announced a £200m share buyback programme. These tend to support share price gains.  

It also increased the dividend by 4% to 13.6p and said it expected to pay a special dividend in H2. This would involve some of the proceeds from the disposal of Sainsbury’s Bank to NatWest.  

The Q1 results of the new 2025/26 fiscal year were also very solid. These saw a 4.7% year-on-year rise in like-for-like sales, excluding fuel. These are sales coming from its existing stores, excluding the impact of new or closed locations.

The period marked the 30th consecutive quarter of growth in customer numbers. And it is the third consecutive year in which Sainsbury’s has gained overall market share.

In the results document, the firm reiterated its full-year 2026 forecast for retail underlying profit of around £1bn. It was £701m in its full fiscal year 2025.

What’s the outlook?

It is earnings growth that ultimately powers gains in any firm’s share price (and dividends) over time.

A risk for Sainsbury’s is the cut-throat competition in the sector from historical rivals and newer budget operations.

However, the consensus of analysts’ forecasts is that its earnings will increase by 7.2% a year to the end of fiscal year 2027/28.

So how does the value proposition look?

The discounted cash flow (DCF) method is the best way to establish the fair value of stocks, in my experience. It pinpoints the price at which any share should trade, based on cash flow forecasts for the underlying business.

The DCF for Sainsbury’s shows its shares are almost exactly at fair value now.

In terms of price, then, there is no reason for me to buy them.

Given their current dividend yield of 4%, there is no reason for me to buy them for that, either.

I already hold several growth stocks that offer higher share price rise potential and many dividend stocks that pay over 7%.

And I think several stocks offer better opportunities in both departments than Sainsbury’s at the moment.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in NatWest Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s what Warren Buffett says will be the biggest ‘growth industry of all time’

| Ben McPoland

Billionaire Warren Buffett warns that AI-powered scams could be set to rise dramatically. So which industry might explode higher alongside?

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Here’s how someone can start investing with a spare £5 a day, this week

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how a fiver a day could be enough for someone to start investing now and build a…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target a £20,000 passive income at 60?

| Alan Oscroft

The power of compound returns means the prospect of retiring with a good passive income from stocks and shares can…

Read more »

Queen Street, one of Cardiff's main shopping streets, busy with Saturday shoppers.
Investing Articles

Could the Greggs share price double from here?

| Christopher Ruane

The Greggs share price has almost halved in under four years. Our writer thinks its fall has been overdone --…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

What happens to investors when there’s a stock market crash?

| Christopher Ruane

A stock market crash can be frightening. But it can also bring opportunities. Our writer explains what a crash can…

Read more »

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

2 pros and 2 cons of investing through an investment trust

| Christopher Ruane

An investment trust is a common way for people to buy into existing portfolios of managed investments. Our writer weighs…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Could this 10%-yielding penny stock be the best income play on the UK market right now?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley eyes a profitable UK penny stock offering a juicy dividend yield. But down nearly 50% this year, is…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

£1,000 invested in Nvidia stock 6 months ago is already worth…

| Christopher Ruane

Nvidia has been one of the biggest blue-chip stock market sensations for years. Our writer reviews its recent performance --…

Read more »