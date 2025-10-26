Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » It's never too late to start a SIPP… but earlier is better

It’s never too late to start a SIPP… but earlier is better

The SIPP is a great vehicle for building wealth over the long run and eventually drawing a retirement income. Dr James Fox explains.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When it comes to retirement saving, time is one of the most powerful tools available. Yet many investors delay opening a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP), believing it’s too late to make a meaningful difference.

The truth? While starting early is ideal, it’s never too late to benefit from a SIPP’s tax advantages and investment flexibility.

A SIPP is a type of personal pension that allows investors to choose where their money goes — from individual shares and funds to investment trusts and ETFs.

Like other pensions, contributions benefit from generous tax relief. For most people, this means that for every £80 paid in, the government adds £20 — effectively an instant 25% boost before any market growth.

Higher-rate taxpayers can claim back even more via their self-assessment, making SIPPs one of the most tax-efficient investment vehicles in the UK.

Running the maths

I’ve used this graph before, but it’s really useful to understand how an investor could build a £500,000 portfolio. As we can see, there are three main variables: years to retirement, annualised returns, and monthly contributions.

The easiest ones to influence are monthly contributions and years to retire. However, annualised returns reflects how good we are as investors. More conservative or novice investors may be happy with 5% per year.

More experienced, risk-tolerant investors, however, will be looking for double-digit returns. Some look for long-term returns in excess of 20% per year — myself included.

YEARS TO RETIREANNUALISED RETURN (%)MONTHLY CONTRIBUTION (£)
1053,200
1072,900
10102,450
2051,225
207950
2010660
305600
307410
3010220

As we can see, the sooner we start, the easier it becomes to hit target. It’s all about compounding.

Where to invest?

The big difference between a SIPP and a workplace pension or state pension is that you have to choose where to invest yourself. This can feel daunting.

This is why many novice investors will start by investing in index-tracking funds or things like investment trusts.

One of my favourite investment trusts — and one of only two in my portfolio — is Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT), and it’s definitely worth considering as a starting point for a SIPP.

Scottish Mortgage has a long track record of backing innovative, fast-growing companies across sectors like technology, healthcare, and clean energy.

Its managers take a truly global, long-term approach, investing in both listed and private firms such as Nvidia, SpaceX, and MercadoLibre. That mix offers huge potential for compounding growth within a tax-efficient SIPP wrapper.

However, it’s not without risk. The trust’s focus on disruptive businesses means performance can be volatile, especially during periods when growth stocks fall out of favour.

The trust also practices gearing — borrowing to invest — which can magnify losses as well as gains.

However, for investors with a long time horizon and appetite for short-term fluctuations, Scottish Mortgage offers exposure to some of the world’s most dynamic companies.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Nvidia and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended MercadoLibre and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

