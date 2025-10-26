The Stocks and Shares ISA is an excellent vehicle for building wealth and drawing a passive income for retirement. Dr James Fox explains.

How much passive income do you need from your ISA to retire at 60?

Passive income is the holy grail of investing for many of us. And who wouldn’t want to earn while they sleep? Nonetheless, generating steady income without excessive risk takes more than luck. It takes discipline, patience, and a keen eye for value.

Reaching retirement at 60 with enough passive income to live comfortably depends on two key factors. These are: how much is needed to cover annual expenses, and how reliably can that income be generated?

For most investors, the goal isn’t simply to stop working, but to reach a point where investment income replaces the paycheque without eroding the capital base — the money in the portfolio.

A Stocks and Shares ISA is an ideal vehicle for this. Its tax-free status means every pound of dividend or interest income can be kept in full. This helps returns compound faster over time.

That advantage becomes particularly powerful over decades, especially if the investor regularly contributes the annual allowance.

So, how much passive income does one need to retire at 60?

Well, someone planning a modest retirement might target £20,000–£25,000 a year, while a more comfortable lifestyle could require £35,000 or more.

Translating those figures into investment terms depends on expected yield. A portfolio yielding 4% would need roughly £625,000 to generate £25,000 annually.

This could be complemented by a personal or state pension.

Running the maths

Ok, so how does one build a portfolio worth £625,000 in an ISA?

Well, let’s look at the maths.

Starting with nothing, and assuming 8% annualised growth, an investor would need to contribute £500 per month for 28 years.

But what if you don’t have 28 years?

It would take 20.5 years when investing £1,000 per month — assuming 8% annualised growth.

And if the rate of growth were stronger?

£1,000 and an annualised return of 12% would mean hitting target in just 16 years.

Knowing where to invest

For novice investors, knowing where to invest can feel incredibly daunting. This is why many will opt for index-tracking funds as a starting point.

However, investors willing to take a more active approach may consider investing in individual stocks to beat the market.

AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN) — the largest company on the UK index — is definitely worth considering, especially after easing US tariff pressures through a $4.5bn commitment to expand manufacturing in Virginia.

The move strengthens its relationship with Washington and supports its plan to generate half its projected $80bn in 2030 revenue from the US market.

Trading around 18 times forward earnings, the stock sits at a modest discount to the pharma sector, while forecast annual earnings growth of nearly 15% gives a price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.2 — about 33% below the industry average.

The main risk is inherent to the sector. Heavy R&D spending doesn’t always lead to marketable breakthroughs.

However, AstraZeneca’s strong oncology focus and vast drug pipeline offer scope for sustained long-term growth and mitigates some of the R&D risk.

If an investor already has £625,000 and they’re looking for a passive income, however, there may be better dividend-paying stocks out there.