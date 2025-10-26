Member Login
How much passive income do you need from your ISA to retire at 60?

The Stocks and Shares ISA is an excellent vehicle for building wealth and drawing a passive income for retirement. Dr James Fox explains.

Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Passive income is the holy grail of investing for many of us. And who wouldn’t want to earn while they sleep? Nonetheless, generating steady income without excessive risk takes more than luck. It takes discipline, patience, and a keen eye for value.

Reaching retirement at 60 with enough passive income to live comfortably depends on two key factors. These are: how much is needed to cover annual expenses, and how reliably can that income be generated?

For most investors, the goal isn’t simply to stop working, but to reach a point where investment income replaces the paycheque without eroding the capital base — the money in the portfolio.

A Stocks and Shares ISA is an ideal vehicle for this. Its tax-free status means every pound of dividend or interest income can be kept in full. This helps returns compound faster over time.

That advantage becomes particularly powerful over decades, especially if the investor regularly contributes the annual allowance.

So, how much passive income does one need to retire at 60?

Well, someone planning a modest retirement might target £20,000–£25,000 a year, while a more comfortable lifestyle could require £35,000 or more.

Translating those figures into investment terms depends on expected yield. A portfolio yielding 4% would need roughly £625,000 to generate £25,000 annually.

This could be complemented by a personal or state pension.

Running the maths

Ok, so how does one build a portfolio worth £625,000 in an ISA?

Well, let’s look at the maths.

Starting with nothing, and assuming 8% annualised growth, an investor would need to contribute £500 per month for 28 years.

But what if you don’t have 28 years?

It would take 20.5 years when investing £1,000 per month — assuming 8% annualised growth.

And if the rate of growth were stronger?

£1,000 and an annualised return of 12% would mean hitting target in just 16 years.

Knowing where to invest

For novice investors, knowing where to invest can feel incredibly daunting. This is why many will opt for index-tracking funds as a starting point.

However, investors willing to take a more active approach may consider investing in individual stocks to beat the market.

AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN) — the largest company on the UK index — is definitely worth considering, especially after easing US tariff pressures through a $4.5bn commitment to expand manufacturing in Virginia.

The move strengthens its relationship with Washington and supports its plan to generate half its projected $80bn in 2030 revenue from the US market.

Trading around 18 times forward earnings, the stock sits at a modest discount to the pharma sector, while forecast annual earnings growth of nearly 15% gives a price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.2 — about 33% below the industry average.

The main risk is inherent to the sector. Heavy R&D spending doesn’t always lead to marketable breakthroughs.

However, AstraZeneca’s strong oncology focus and vast drug pipeline offer scope for sustained long-term growth and mitigates some of the R&D risk.

If an investor already has £625,000 and they’re looking for a passive income, however, there may be better dividend-paying stocks out there.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in AstraZeneca Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

