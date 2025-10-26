Member Login
How big does an ISA need to be for someone to quit work and retire early?

How big does an ISA need to be for someone to quit work and retire early?

Ben McPoland explores how long it might realistically take to reach financial freedom investing regularly in a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Most people invest inside a Stocks and Shares ISA to help them live a more comfortable life later on. Some might even reach a point where their portfolio supports early retirement.

But how realistic is this? And how long might it take? Let’s take a closer look.

Aiming for £1.5m

The obvious thing to note is that what one person would need in retirement is totally different to someone else. So is the affordable amount to invest every month.

For example, industry data show that most people fail to max out their £20k annual ISA allowance. When we consider that the median full-time annual salary in the UK was about £37,000 last year, this makes sense. 

As such, what sum and time is needed is highly variable. But for simplicity’s sake, I’m going to assume a figure of £1.5m would be enough.

Wealth-building takes time

Now, reaching that amount might sound like a fairy tale when starting from scratch. But the following table shows how quickly this sum could be reached investing £600 every month. I’ve included three rates of annual return (8%, 10%, and 12%).

8% return*10% return12% return
37 years32 years28.5 years
*Figures do not include platform charges, and assume all dividends are reinvested.

Taking the middle 10% return scenario, this shows that it would take 32 years to reach £1.5m. So a 30-year-old could quit work and retire at 62 rather than 68 (or whatever the State Pension age is by then).

Were this investor to achieve a higher 12% average return, this would shave nearly four years off.

Some top investors have generated returns far in excess of 12%, including Warren Buffett (an incredible compounded annual return of about 20%). A person generating such a return would reach this target inside 21 years.

However, this type of return is very rare (after all, there’s a reason Buffett is a celebrated billionaire!). Indeed, 12% might even be stretching it, as the long-term global market average is more like 9%-10%.

To show what’s possible, here are two tables showing how quickly £1.5m could be reached investing £1,000 and £1,666 per month (the latter being the maximum allowance).

£1,000 per month8% return10% return12% return
31 years27 years24 years
£1,666 per month8% return10% return12% return
25 years22 years20 years

Salesforce

The missing ingredients, of course, are the investments to generate returns. Thankfully, there are thousands of stocks, investment trusts and exchange-traded funds to choose from.

But one I think is worth considering for a diversified portfolio is software giant Salesforce (NYSE:CRM). Its cloud platforms help over 150,000 companies worldwide run sales, marketing, and customer service. 

Right now, the stock is out of favour because investors are worried that artificial intelligence (AI) might disrupt Salesforce’s business model. Put simply, if one human with the help of AI agents can now handle the workload of three, a company might logically need fewer software licenses.

However, Salesforce is adapting by charging customers for the work that its own AI agents do (consumption-based pricing). It has closed more than 12,500 deals since launching Agentforce last year (over 6,000 paid), and agentic AI annual recurring revenue already stood at $440m in July. 

By 2030, Salesforce is targeting $60bn in revenue, up from $38bn last year. And it has announced a $7bn share buyback plan, signalling confidence in its free cash flow prospects.  

The stock’s down 29% from January, leaving it trading at just 19 times forward earnings. At this price, I think it’s well worth considering. 


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Salesforce. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Salesforce. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

