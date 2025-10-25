Member Login
With a 15.1% discount and 8.7% yield, is this penny stock worth considering for growth and passive income?

With a 15.1% discount and 8.7% yield, is this penny stock worth considering for growth and passive income?

James Beard considers a passive income stock that’s listed on the Alternative Investment Market and currently trading at a discount to its net asset value.

James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
For those of us looking to earn extra passive income, I reckon a stock yielding 8.7% probably warrants further investigation. And if there was one that also had a market cap less than the value of its assets, I’d definitely want to find our more.

Alternative Income REIT (LSE:AIRE) is one such stock. It invests in UK properties in alternative and specialist sectors – including hotels, health clubs, hotels, and car showrooms – with a view to providing “secure and predictable income returns”.

As a real estate investment trust (REIT), it’s required to return at least 90% of its property rental profit to shareholders by way of dividends each year. Generally speaking, this makes REITs good for income. However, 90% of nothing isn’t worth anything so there are no guarantees that high yields can be maintained.

For the year ended 30 June 2025 (FY25), the trust paid dividends of 6.2p. In cash terms, this is a 20.6% improvement on FY21. A near-9% yield puts the stock comfortably in the top 10% of UK-listed companies.

And to help provide some assurance that its future income stream is going to be reliable, it has a weighted average unexpired lease term of 15.6 years. In addition, 95.8% of its contracts contain provisions for inflation-linked upwards-only rent reviews.

That’s not all

But there’s more. At 30 June, its net assets per share was 83.6p. This represents a 15.1% discount to its current (24 October) share price of 71p.

However, although this suggests the stock’s undervalued, I wouldn’t pay too much attention to this. Most REITs that I’ve come across are in a similar position. To expand, their business models usually involve borrowing to buy more properties. This makes them less attractive during periods of high interest rates. But this is a sector-wide problem rather than anything specific to Alternative Income REIT.  

The rules of the trust specify that it can only borrow up to a maximum of 40% of the gross asset value (GAV) of its portfolio. At 30 June, its loan to GAV was 36.9%.

However, as positive as its yield and valuation might be, there are risks.

The UK commercial property market can be volatile. A downturn in the domestic economy could result in tenants experiencing financial difficulties. If a company goes bust, the length of its lease and whether it provides for inflationary rent increases is inconsequential. And as a penny stock – its current share price is less than £1 and its market cap is below £100m – it doesn’t have the financial firepower to withstand a sustained slump. Also, it only owns 20 assets, so one failure could have a significant impact.

In common with other REITs, the business model of Alternative Income means it’s unlikely to experience rapid share price growth. Although it’s increased 33% since October 2020, the baseline for comparison was when the pandemic was still a thing. Of more relevance, the stock’s currently trading 16% lower than it was in September 2022.

But the whole point of a REIT is that it should be good for dividends. In my opinion, capital growth should be viewed as the icing on the cake. And with a yield of 8.7%, Alternative Income has lots going for it. That’s why I think it’s a stock for passive income investors to consider.


James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

