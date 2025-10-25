James Beard considers a passive income stock that’s listed on the Alternative Investment Market and currently trading at a discount to its net asset value.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

With a 15.1% discount and 8.7% yield, is this penny stock worth considering for growth and passive income?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

For those of us looking to earn extra passive income, I reckon a stock yielding 8.7% probably warrants further investigation. And if there was one that also had a market cap less than the value of its assets, I’d definitely want to find our more.

Alternative Income REIT (LSE:AIRE) is one such stock. It invests in UK properties in alternative and specialist sectors – including hotels, health clubs, hotels, and car showrooms – with a view to providing “secure and predictable income returns”.

As a real estate investment trust (REIT), it’s required to return at least 90% of its property rental profit to shareholders by way of dividends each year. Generally speaking, this makes REITs good for income. However, 90% of nothing isn’t worth anything so there are no guarantees that high yields can be maintained.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

For the year ended 30 June 2025 (FY25), the trust paid dividends of 6.2p. In cash terms, this is a 20.6% improvement on FY21. A near-9% yield puts the stock comfortably in the top 10% of UK-listed companies.

And to help provide some assurance that its future income stream is going to be reliable, it has a weighted average unexpired lease term of 15.6 years. In addition, 95.8% of its contracts contain provisions for inflation-linked upwards-only rent reviews.

That’s not all

But there’s more. At 30 June, its net assets per share was 83.6p. This represents a 15.1% discount to its current (24 October) share price of 71p.

However, although this suggests the stock’s undervalued, I wouldn’t pay too much attention to this. Most REITs that I’ve come across are in a similar position. To expand, their business models usually involve borrowing to buy more properties. This makes them less attractive during periods of high interest rates. But this is a sector-wide problem rather than anything specific to Alternative Income REIT.

The rules of the trust specify that it can only borrow up to a maximum of 40% of the gross asset value (GAV) of its portfolio. At 30 June, its loan to GAV was 36.9%.

However, as positive as its yield and valuation might be, there are risks.

The UK commercial property market can be volatile. A downturn in the domestic economy could result in tenants experiencing financial difficulties. If a company goes bust, the length of its lease and whether it provides for inflationary rent increases is inconsequential. And as a penny stock – its current share price is less than £1 and its market cap is below £100m – it doesn’t have the financial firepower to withstand a sustained slump. Also, it only owns 20 assets, so one failure could have a significant impact.

In common with other REITs, the business model of Alternative Income means it’s unlikely to experience rapid share price growth. Although it’s increased 33% since October 2020, the baseline for comparison was when the pandemic was still a thing. Of more relevance, the stock’s currently trading 16% lower than it was in September 2022.

But the whole point of a REIT is that it should be good for dividends. In my opinion, capital growth should be viewed as the icing on the cake. And with a yield of 8.7%, Alternative Income has lots going for it. That’s why I think it’s a stock for passive income investors to consider.